Registration Opens for MilSatCom USA 2020 – Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and XTAR Have Confirmed as Sponsors

)-- Conference organisers, SMi Group, are delighted to announce the 5th annual MilSatCom USA, which will commence in Arlington, Virginia, USA, on June 24th - 25th 2020.
With the US space sector adjusting to the new US Space Force, taking forward the WGS-11 program, and investing further in LEO programs (such as Blackjack) and COMSATCOM integration, this is a crucial time to explore and discuss US SATCOM capability. Lots of opportunity for investment and development within the industry has also opened up as a result.
MilSatCom USA will bring together military and government leaders, both from the US and from key allies, and major industry SATCOM providers to explore MILSATCOM in depth. Topics of discussion will include emerging US Space policy, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration between nations and organisations, and expeditionary SATCOM for the Warfighter.
The conference already has an impressive sponsor line-up, which currently includes industry leaders:
· Lockheed Martin – Gold Sponsor
· Northrop Grumman Corporation – Gold Sponsor
· XTAR – Exhibitor
Highlights of MilSatCom USA 2020:
· Meet and network with SATCOM stakeholders from the DoD, including the USAF, USN, US Army, US COCOMS, NRL, AFRL and DISA
· Hear the latest updates on the US DoD’s SATCOM programs, such as Iridium, WGS, AEHF, MUOS, Blackjack and MOUs with partner nations
· Discover the latest in SATCOM technology and find new products, techniques and opportunities in this dynamic field
· Explore greater opportunities for collaboration and partnership, both between allied partners and within the DoD
MilSatCom USA 2020
June 24 - 25 2020
Arlington, Virginia, USA
