Registration Opens for MilSatCom USA 2020 – Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and XTAR Have Confirmed as Sponsors

SMi reports: Registration and sponsorship opportunities now open for the MilSatCom USA Conference, which will convene in Arlington, Virginia on June 24 - 25 2020.

With the US space sector adjusting to the new US Space Force, taking forward the WGS-11 program, and investing further in LEO programs (such as Blackjack) and COMSATCOM integration, this is a crucial time to explore and discuss US SATCOM capability. Lots of opportunity for investment and development within the industry has also opened up as a result.



MilSatCom USA will bring together military and government leaders, both from the US and from key allies, and major industry SATCOM providers to explore MILSATCOM in depth. Topics of discussion will include emerging US Space policy, SATCOM resiliency and redundancy, partnership and collaboration between nations and organisations, and expeditionary SATCOM for the Warfighter.



Interested parties can register online at: http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom1



The conference already has an impressive sponsor line-up, which currently includes industry leaders:



· Lockheed Martin – Gold Sponsor

· Northrop Grumman Corporation – Gold Sponsor

· XTAR – Exhibitor



To join these organisations as a sponsor or exhibitor, interested parties should contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



Highlights of MilSatCom USA 2020:



· Meet and network with SATCOM stakeholders from the DoD, including the USAF, USN, US Army, US COCOMS, NRL, AFRL and DISA

· Hear the latest updates on the US DoD’s SATCOM programs, such as Iridium, WGS, AEHF, MUOS, Blackjack and MOUs with partner nations

· Discover the latest in SATCOM technology and find new products, techniques and opportunities in this dynamic field

· Explore greater opportunities for collaboration and partnership, both between allied partners and within the DoD



For more information, visit: http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom1



MilSatCom USA 2020

June 24 - 25 2020

Arlington, Virginia, USA

Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Exhibitor: XTAR



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

