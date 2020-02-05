Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: "Outlander," "The Princess Bride," "Overwatch" Stars Lead Wizard World Cleveland Celebs, March 6-8

Caitriona Balfe, Cary Elwes, Wallace Shawn, Tyler Hoechlin, Plus "Overwatch" Voices, "Supergirl" Standouts Mehcad Brooks, Jesse Rath Plus "Animation Celebration" at Sixth Annual Event at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

Cleveland, OH, February 05, 2020 --(



Also scheduled to appear are the “Supergirl” tandem of Mehcad Brooks and Jesse Rath, Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “The King of Queens”), voice actors Phil LaMarr (“Futurama,” “Samurai Jack”), Austin Tindle (“My Hero Academia,” “Dragonball Z”), Kyle Phillips (“My Hero Academia,” “The Silver Guardian”) and Aaron Roberts (“My Hero Academia,” “Dragon Ball Super.”



Additional celebrities may be added closer to the event start date.



Wizard World is also the home of the most talented artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Cleveland will feature an “Animations Celebration” of standout creators including Jim Steranko (“Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Captain America”), Barbara Kaalberg (“Barbie,” “Wonder Woman”), Mike Watson (Freestyle Komics), Tone Rodriguez (“The Simpsons,” “Dexter”), Dan Gorman (“Mississippi Zombie,” Marvel, DC trading cards), Jeff Pidgeon (“Ferngully,” “Taz-Mania”), Bill Morrison (“Futurama,” “The Little Mermaid”), Kurt Lehner (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Gargoyles”), Greg Peters (“Dilbert,” “Animaniacs”), Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons,” “Tiny Toon Adventures”), Jonathan Hallett (“The Aquabots Super Show!”), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons,” “Charlie the Tuna”), Marty Gitlin (co-author, An Animation Celebration: The Top 100 Animated TV Characters), Tom Cook (“He-Man,” “Superfriends”) and more.



Wizard World Cleveland will feature an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming, dedicated Kids Zone and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.



Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 6, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.



Wizard World Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.



For more on the 2020 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://wizd.me/ClevelandPR.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Cleveland, OH, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stars of the hit series “Outlander” (Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Colin McFarlane, Duncan Lacroix) and “Teen Wolf” (Tyler Hoechlin, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bowen, Dylan Sprayberry), classic film The Princess Bride standouts (Cary Elwes, Wallace Shawn) and video game “Overwatch” voice actors (Anjali Bhimani, Benz Antoine, Carolina Ravassa, Chloe Hollings) are among the early celebrities scheduled to attend the sixth annual Wizard World Cleveland, set for March 6-8, at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.Also scheduled to appear are the “Supergirl” tandem of Mehcad Brooks and Jesse Rath, Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “The King of Queens”), voice actors Phil LaMarr (“Futurama,” “Samurai Jack”), Austin Tindle (“My Hero Academia,” “Dragonball Z”), Kyle Phillips (“My Hero Academia,” “The Silver Guardian”) and Aaron Roberts (“My Hero Academia,” “Dragon Ball Super.”Additional celebrities may be added closer to the event start date.Wizard World is also the home of the most talented artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Cleveland will feature an “Animations Celebration” of standout creators including Jim Steranko (“Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Captain America”), Barbara Kaalberg (“Barbie,” “Wonder Woman”), Mike Watson (Freestyle Komics), Tone Rodriguez (“The Simpsons,” “Dexter”), Dan Gorman (“Mississippi Zombie,” Marvel, DC trading cards), Jeff Pidgeon (“Ferngully,” “Taz-Mania”), Bill Morrison (“Futurama,” “The Little Mermaid”), Kurt Lehner (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Gargoyles”), Greg Peters (“Dilbert,” “Animaniacs”), Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons,” “Tiny Toon Adventures”), Jonathan Hallett (“The Aquabots Super Show!”), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons,” “Charlie the Tuna”), Marty Gitlin (co-author, An Animation Celebration: The Top 100 Animated TV Characters), Tom Cook (“He-Man,” “Superfriends”) and more.Wizard World Cleveland will feature an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming, dedicated Kids Zone and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2020 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 6, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.Wizard World Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.For more on the 2020 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://wizd.me/ClevelandPR.About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend