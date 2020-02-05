Boone Center, Inc. Wins 2020 Nulogy PackStar Award

Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. St. Louis, MO, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI), a nonprofit that improves the lives of adults with disabilities through employment opportunities, recently received a Nulogy PackStar award for “Most Valuable Personnel.” The MVP award recognizes BCI for internally utilizing Nulogy solutions in order to achieve its corporate objectives.Nulogy is a Toronto-based software company revolutionizing the way products are customized and personalized for consumers. The PackStar awards recognize brands and suppliers in the supply chain community that leverage Nulogy’s platform to drive out supply chain waste, bolster customer service, and sustain business growth. The awards reflect the top-performing Nulogy customers across North America and Europe.“BCI is honored to receive this award as Nulogy is an amazing organization providing the tools to complete our job and stay competitive,” said BCI’s CFO Susan Cutler. “They provide excellent support through their customer success managers, technical support and Nulogy University.” Cutler added that the company “also has a heart and recognizes the value of our social mission.”Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit’s Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300. Contact Information Boone Center, Inc.

Dee Gerstenkorn

(636) 875-5245



www.boonecenter.com



