Allied Pixel Shoots on the Road

Media, PA, February 05, 2020 -- In the past 12 months, Allied Pixel has shot internationally in Brazil, Sweden, Italy, Ireland, Germany and France. Nationally they have shot in Puerto Rico, San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas, Washington DC, Chicago, Orlando, Boston and New York City.

"We're able to travel anywhere now, thanks to a new generation of smaller, lighter, more portable production gear," Allied Pixel president Bill Haley said. "Now it's practical to send the Allied Pixel team wherever the action is."

About Allied Pixel:

Allied Pixel helps clients tell their stories to the world through cinematic video production, personalized video and live webcasting. With over 2,000 projects wrapped and 200 awards won, we never stop working for the wow.

