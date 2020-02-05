Danielle Peterson of Cruise Planners-Cruise Happy Travel Receives Highest Level of Cruise Industry Certification

Press Releases Cruise Planners - Cruise Happy Travel Press Release

Peterson achieved her Elite Cruise Counsellor (ECC) certification through completion of a comprehensive program consisting of cruise sales training and product instruction, delivered through a combination of extensive in-person or virtual classroom training, personal cruise experiences, demonstrated sales success as well as the completion of a CLIA Certificate Program. The Elite Cruise Counsellor (ECC) certification is an advanced level certification and is the highest-level designation a CUA Individual Agent Member can achieve. CUA's certification program graduates are widely recognized as the foremost cruise vacation experts among North American travel agents. CUA certifications are an important consideration for vacationers when selecting a travel agent.



Cruise Happy Travel is one of more than 8,000 North American CUA Travel Agency Members. According to CLIA statistics, the overwhelming majority of travelers - about 70 percent - book their cruise through a travel agency and for good reason - travel agents understand the products they recommend and excel in finding the perfect cruise to match their clients' needs, lifestyle, and budget. CUA certifications help travel agents stand out as experts in the cruise travel industry.



CUA's Elite Cruise Counsellors are the cruise industry's premier travel agents and can arrange all your vacation needs while providing the greatest service and value for your vacation dollar.



Peterson has worked as a travel agent for five years, focusing on travel for independent (solo) travelers, families, businesses, and groups; destination weddings and honeymoons; and incentive travel. Along with cruises, Peterson also books land travel.



To learn more, and to book a vacation, please visit www.cruisehappytravel.com or contact Peterson at 443-351-4115 or danielle.peterson@cruiseplanners.com.



About Cruise Planners

