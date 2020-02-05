New Management for Newly Built Storage Facility

Press Releases Absolute Storage Management Press Release

Remote real estate development company, SAD Management LLC, has opened a new location named Pelham Road Self Storage in Greenville, SC. General Contractor, Griffco Design/Build, Inc. constructed the facility at 345 Pelham Road which is comprised of 61,350 square feet of rentable storage space in 687 units. Pelham Road Self Storage provides a professional storage experience to the local community of Greenville. This brand-new, state of the art facility sits on the cross streets of Villa Rd and Pelham Rd, with Haywood Rd being the next major cross street. Pelham Road Self Storage provides both traditional non climate and climate-controlled storage options. Less than half a mile from apartment complexes such as Beacon Ridge, Caledon Apartments, Haywood Pointe apartments and Orchard Park Apartments. Other neighboring businesses include The Pearl at Eastside, Caledon Wood Professional Park and Performance Therapy of Greenville.



SAD Management LLC is partnering with Absolute Storage Management (ASM) to provide professional self storage management. Pelham Road Self Storage opened May 24, 2019. For details on the property, or information on move-in specials and availability please visit their website at PelhamRoadStorage.com.



Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS, the company operates over 130 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.absolutemgmt.com or contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com or call her at (678) 779-1978.



