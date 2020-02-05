Press Releases Covenant Living Communities and Services Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Covenant Living Communities and Services: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Covenant Living Wins "Best of Show" in 2019 National Mature Media Awards

Covenant Living Communities and Services has won three awards in a national competition for marketing to older adults. The recognition is within the marketing and communications divisions for the production of three videos.





“We are honored that our in-house video and communications team was recognized with this award,” said Jay Hibbard, Covenant Living senior vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “Our goal is to use both video and written communications to more effectively tell the story of our residents and life in our communities. We are thrilled to see this great work by our team recognized on a national platform.”



The Best in Show video,



The National Mature Media Awards are presented by the Mature Market Research Center, a clearinghouse for the senior market which recognized the finest in marketing and education materials, and programs designed and produced for older adults.



The entries were judged by a distinguished panel of mature market experts from the across the country for overall excellence in design, content, creativity and relevance to the senior market.



About Covenant Living Communities and Services

Chicago-based Covenant Living Communities and Services is a non-profit, senior services provider. It serves 5,000 residents at 17 retirement communities in nine states and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, and rehabilitation. Through its LifeConnect®, a whole person wellness model, residents can access resources and opportunities that are designed to enrich the mind, body, and spirit and complement each person’s unique journey. Covenant Living is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church and has been serving seniors since 1886. For more information, visit www.covliving.org. Skokie, IL, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Covenant Living Communities and Services is a winner in the 28th annual National Mature Media Awards Program. The organization won for three video entries in the marketing and communications national media division including a Best of Show/Gold for “Diversity Awareness Partners,” a Silver for “Inspiration Awards,” and a Bronze for “Live with Promise.”“We are honored that our in-house video and communications team was recognized with this award,” said Jay Hibbard, Covenant Living senior vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “Our goal is to use both video and written communications to more effectively tell the story of our residents and life in our communities. We are thrilled to see this great work by our team recognized on a national platform.”The Best in Show video, Diversity Awareness Partners , is a feature story about a group of residents at Covenant Living at the Shores in Mercer Island, Washington that regularly help refugee families in the area assimilate to American Life and also feed homeless families and teach English as a second language to Covenant Living employees.The National Mature Media Awards are presented by the Mature Market Research Center, a clearinghouse for the senior market which recognized the finest in marketing and education materials, and programs designed and produced for older adults.The entries were judged by a distinguished panel of mature market experts from the across the country for overall excellence in design, content, creativity and relevance to the senior market.About Covenant Living Communities and ServicesChicago-based Covenant Living Communities and Services is a non-profit, senior services provider. It serves 5,000 residents at 17 retirement communities in nine states and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, and rehabilitation. Through its LifeConnect®, a whole person wellness model, residents can access resources and opportunities that are designed to enrich the mind, body, and spirit and complement each person’s unique journey. Covenant Living is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church and has been serving seniors since 1886. For more information, visit www.covliving.org. Contact Information Covenant Living Communities and Services

Randy Eilts

913-333-7877



https://covliving.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Covenant Living Communities and Services