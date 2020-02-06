Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’... Press Release

Receive press releases from Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network: By Email RSS Feeds: Rapid Growth of Women Entrepreneurs Organization Shows Strong Desire for Professional Development Resources Among Smaller Companies

Denver, CO, February 06, 2020 --(



Primarily targeted to women business owners and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000 WEBO offers monthly events and programs that support these female leaders in their personal and professional development. The group’s tagline “Connect. Support. Grow.” embodies its mission to provide a forum for women entrepreneurs and business owners to grow their businesses and expand their professional networks while supporting, encouraging and learning from each other.



When asked about the reasons behind creating this new women’s business group, Patterson, Founder of WEBO and a solopreneur herself since 1999, says that she searched for years for a business group that supported her goals not only for growing her business through new clients and contracts but also for personal and professional development. “My dream was to find a community of like-minded business owners with whom I could share experiences and knowledge so that we all grew together,” says Patterson.



The challenge, according to Patterson, was the size of her business. In her research, she found the typical networking organizations didn’t offer the type of high-level masterminding and business development support she sought, while the groups that did offer these programs and resources had high barriers to membership. Patterson says many of the entrepreneurial groups she found had minimum revenue requirements of $500,000 to $1 million a year. “I wish I qualified for that, but I just don’t,” she says.



Patterson points out that according to the 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report by American Express, only 1.7% of the more than 11 million women-owned businesses in the US exceed $1,000,000 in revenue, while 88% never break the $100,000 revenue threshold.



“Thought partnering and peer advisory is so crucial to an entrepreneur’s success, it should be accessible to business owners at all levels of revenue, not just seven figures and above,” says Patterson.



As a business coach who works with other women entrepreneurs, Patterson realized that there was a real need for programs to support those women-owned businesses and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000. “These women want to be the best they can be at $25,000, $50,000, or $100,000 a year,” she says, “they need resources and support just as much, if not more than, the million-dollar businesses.”



Patterson says the quick growth of WEBO membership supports her theory that these small businesses are “hungry for” connection, support, and resources. Founded as a private Facebook group in September 2016, WEBO’s online membership has quickly grown to more than 1,000. The group began a paid subscription membership in 2017, and the original North Denver Chapter has grown to nearly 100 members. The organization is currently working with independent contractors to launch three new chapters in April 2020 in other locations along the Front Range.



WEBO’s monthly calendar of events ranges from casual networking lunches and after hours to professional development opportunities and business skills workshops. For members who want more intensive, focused strategies, and resources for business growth, WEBO offers Power Circles, a unique combination of group coaching and peer advice. Power Circles are small groups of non-competitive businesses that offer women the opportunity to drill down on the unique challenges and opportunities they are facing and brainstorm solutions.



Full details and descriptions of WEBO events and programs can be found at http://webonetwork.com/.



Membership in WEBO open to any woman entrepreneur or business owner on Colorado’s Front Range.



Find WEBO on the following channels:

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WEBONetwork

Meetup Page: https://www.meetup.com/WEBONetwork/

Website: http://webonetwork.com/



About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network

Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who live and do business on the Colorado Front Range. Our members believe in building authentic connections and that we all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders. Together we are expanding our professional networks while we support, encourage, and learn from each other. Founded in 2016 by, Katherine McGraw Patterson, business coach, and small business marketing specialist, WEBO is committed to empowering women business owners in all occupations to embrace their unique strengths, supporting them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impacting their personal and professional lives. We accomplish this through our belief in what we have created: a safe community dedicated to professional development, networking, and supporting women business owners in a fun, welcoming environment. Denver, CO, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Co-Founded in September 2016 in Broomfield, CO, Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners (WEBO) Network LLC has quickly grown to more than 70 members and an online community of 1,000. The organization offers professional development, education, mentorship, and relationship-building opportunities for independent women business owners.Primarily targeted to women business owners and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000 WEBO offers monthly events and programs that support these female leaders in their personal and professional development. The group’s tagline “Connect. Support. Grow.” embodies its mission to provide a forum for women entrepreneurs and business owners to grow their businesses and expand their professional networks while supporting, encouraging and learning from each other.When asked about the reasons behind creating this new women’s business group, Patterson, Founder of WEBO and a solopreneur herself since 1999, says that she searched for years for a business group that supported her goals not only for growing her business through new clients and contracts but also for personal and professional development. “My dream was to find a community of like-minded business owners with whom I could share experiences and knowledge so that we all grew together,” says Patterson.The challenge, according to Patterson, was the size of her business. In her research, she found the typical networking organizations didn’t offer the type of high-level masterminding and business development support she sought, while the groups that did offer these programs and resources had high barriers to membership. Patterson says many of the entrepreneurial groups she found had minimum revenue requirements of $500,000 to $1 million a year. “I wish I qualified for that, but I just don’t,” she says.Patterson points out that according to the 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report by American Express, only 1.7% of the more than 11 million women-owned businesses in the US exceed $1,000,000 in revenue, while 88% never break the $100,000 revenue threshold.“Thought partnering and peer advisory is so crucial to an entrepreneur’s success, it should be accessible to business owners at all levels of revenue, not just seven figures and above,” says Patterson.As a business coach who works with other women entrepreneurs, Patterson realized that there was a real need for programs to support those women-owned businesses and solopreneurs with revenues under $250,000. “These women want to be the best they can be at $25,000, $50,000, or $100,000 a year,” she says, “they need resources and support just as much, if not more than, the million-dollar businesses.”Patterson says the quick growth of WEBO membership supports her theory that these small businesses are “hungry for” connection, support, and resources. Founded as a private Facebook group in September 2016, WEBO’s online membership has quickly grown to more than 1,000. The group began a paid subscription membership in 2017, and the original North Denver Chapter has grown to nearly 100 members. The organization is currently working with independent contractors to launch three new chapters in April 2020 in other locations along the Front Range.WEBO’s monthly calendar of events ranges from casual networking lunches and after hours to professional development opportunities and business skills workshops. For members who want more intensive, focused strategies, and resources for business growth, WEBO offers Power Circles, a unique combination of group coaching and peer advice. Power Circles are small groups of non-competitive businesses that offer women the opportunity to drill down on the unique challenges and opportunities they are facing and brainstorm solutions.Full details and descriptions of WEBO events and programs can be found at http://webonetwork.com/.Membership in WEBO open to any woman entrepreneur or business owner on Colorado’s Front Range.Find WEBO on the following channels:Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WEBONetworkMeetup Page: https://www.meetup.com/WEBONetwork/Website: http://webonetwork.com/About Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) NetworkWomen Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network is an independent, unaffiliated group for female business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who live and do business on the Colorado Front Range. Our members believe in building authentic connections and that we all thrive in a supportive community of like-minded women business leaders. Together we are expanding our professional networks while we support, encourage, and learn from each other. Founded in 2016 by, Katherine McGraw Patterson, business coach, and small business marketing specialist, WEBO is committed to empowering women business owners in all occupations to embrace their unique strengths, supporting them as they strive for their unique vision of success, and positively impacting their personal and professional lives. We accomplish this through our belief in what we have created: a safe community dedicated to professional development, networking, and supporting women business owners in a fun, welcoming environment. Contact Information Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network

Katherine McGraw Patterson

303-638-8625



webonetwork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners’ (WEBO) Network Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend