WEBO Network Announces February and March 2020 Events for Women

Three events each month offer masterminding, professional development, and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs and business owners.

Denver, CO, February 06, 2020 --(



February 2020



WEBOs Lunch – Thursday, February 13, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Members and guests gather for introductions, connection, and WEBO Network’s signature “mini-mastermind” session, in which attendees share challenges, successes, and requests for support and resources with the other business owners in attendance.



WEBOs Learn – Thursday, February 20, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Katherine McGraw Patterson (KP) will present “Turning Vision to Action,” an interactive discussion on how business owners can translate high-level vision into actionable, every-day tasks to move them forward towards their business goals.



WEBOs After Hours – Tuesday, February 24, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Members and guests gather for introductions, connection, and WEBO Network’s signature “mini-mastermind” session, in which attendees share challenges, successes, and requests for support and resources with the other business owners in attendance.



March 2020



WEBOs Lunch – Thursday, March 12, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Members and guests gather for introductions, connection, and WEBO Network’s signature “mini-mastermind” session, in which attendees share challenges, successes, and requests for support and resources with the other business owners in attendance.



WEBOs Learn Quarterly Intensive – Thursday, March 19, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A three-hour deep dive into a single professional development topic, featuring multiple experts to present diverse information and viewpoints. March 2020 presenters and topics include:



Kristen Judd of Five Rings Financial will present on the “Energetic Foundation of Money” and help attendees identify which of the five money personalities they embody.



Amanda Kendall of Elevating Profits LLC will share exercises and practices from her her recently-published workbook, “Financially-Focused: Daily Practices to Elevate Your Profits.”



Nicole Anderson of Excellent Bookkeeping Services will help participants forecast income, expenses, and profit using her proprietary Xcel tools.



WEBOs After Hours – Tuesday, March 24, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Members and guests gather for introductions, connection, and WEBO Network’s signature “mini-mastermind” session, in which attendees share challenges, successes, and requests for support and resources with the other business owners in attendance.



Full details and descriptions of WEBO events and programs can be found at http://webonetwork.com/.



Find WEBO on the following channels:

Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WEBONetwork

Meetup Page: https://www.meetup.com/WEBONetwork/

Website: http://webonetwork.com/



Katherine McGraw Patterson

303-638-8625



webonetwork.com



