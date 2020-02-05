Kelley Kronenberg Hires Greta Matiash as Chief Marketing Officer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, has hired Greta Matiash as its Chief Marketing Officer. Matiash, who comes to the firm with more than 15 years of marketing experience, leads Kelley Kronenberg’s internal and external communications and is based in the Fort Lauderdale office.As the firm’s chief communicator, Matiash is responsible for overseeing all communication platforms, including media relations, the firm’s website, sponsorships, branding and event planning, on behalf of the firm, including more than 140 lawyers in nine offices throughout Florida and Illinois.“Greta’s passion for marketing is undeniable. She is creative and innovative in her thinking and approaches new challenges with a sense of enthusiasm. We are happy to welcome her to the firm as the new leader of our communications platforms,” said Michael Fichtel, Kelley Kronenberg’s CEO and Principle Partner.Matiash is a highly-skilled corporate communicator who possesses extensive experience in strategic negotiations, creative development, account management, and client services. Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, she worked for more than a decade at a large New York City agency, where she led the charge in media and marketing outreach across the eCommerce, Quick Service Restaurant, Retail, and Pharmaceutical categories. Most recently, she served as Media Director at a marketing firm in West Palm Beach working with Personal Injury law firms across the nation.“Marketing is an incredibly powerful tool. If done correctly, it can motivate, uplift and inspire people to take action,” said Matiash. “I’m joining the firm at an exciting time and there are many stories to be told.”Greta attended the Fashion Institute of Technology, graduating with a dual degree in Advertising Communications and Advertising Design. She was awarded the 2019 ROI Excellence Award for Best Social responsibility.Kelley Kronenberg has significantly, and strategically, expanded its services and attorney base over the past few years. The firm recently completed construction of a new two story, 35,000 square-foot corporate headquarters and celebrated its 300th employee milestone.About Kelley KronenbergKelley Kronenberg is a diverse, business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 140 attorneys strong, the firm offers over 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg has been named one of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms in 2019 by Forbes, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®, and is ranked in the top 10 in the NLJ 500 Women’s Scorecard. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com. Contact Information Kelley Kronenberg

