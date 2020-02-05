New Sponsor Joins Harford County Senior Softball

Press Releases Harford County Senior Softball Press Release

Harford Financial Group Partners with Harford County Senior Softball.

Joppa, MD, February 05, 2020 --( Joppa, MD, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Harford County Senior Softball would like to proudly welcome Harford Financial Group as a brand new sponsor for the league's upcoming season. The independent wealth management firm specializes in retirement income planning with a focus on relationships. Although the firm has grown, it still relishes its small town values of being a contributing member of the local community and sponsoring Harford County Senior Softball is an example of this commitment. The new partnership is a great fit as the company's President, Adam Freeland and Investment Advisor, Paul Smeton both play in the senior softball league too. The Harford Financial Group ball team will be playing in the Thursday night league beginning April 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM. Contact Information Harford County Senior Softball

Frederick Bianco

410-935-1792



http://www.hcseniorsoftball.com/



