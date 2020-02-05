PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Sponsor Joins Harford County Senior Softball


Harford Financial Group Partners with Harford County Senior Softball.

Joppa, MD, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Harford County Senior Softball would like to proudly welcome Harford Financial Group as a brand new sponsor for the league's upcoming season. The independent wealth management firm specializes in retirement income planning with a focus on relationships. Although the firm has grown, it still relishes its small town values of being a contributing member of the local community and sponsoring Harford County Senior Softball is an example of this commitment. The new partnership is a great fit as the company's President, Adam Freeland and Investment Advisor, Paul Smeton both play in the senior softball league too. The Harford Financial Group ball team will be playing in the Thursday night league beginning April 9, 2020 at 6:00 PM.
Contact Information
Harford County Senior Softball
Frederick Bianco
410-935-1792
Contact
http://www.hcseniorsoftball.com/

