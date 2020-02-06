Tokinomo Raises a €700,000 Seed Round from EGV and a Group of Angel Investors

Press Releases Tokinomo Press Release

Tokinomo's seed round saw them raise €700,000 Early Game Ventures (EGV) and a group of business angels.

https://www.tokinomo.com/ New York, NY, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tokinomo is a customer engagement platform that consists of a series of robots placed on the shelves and a web platform that allows their management and the generation of reports and analyses in real-time.Their recent seed round saw them raise €700,000 Early Game Ventures (EGV) and a group of business angels, which provided €500K or over 70% of the investment round. The deal was facilitated by the TechAngels platform and it was one of the biggest syndicated angel investments made in Romania.Tokinomo raised from the market a bigger amount than expected, but they plan to use it to accelerate their growth and expand to many markets. Their plans also include developing their technology to become the number one customer engagement infrastructure in the global market.Dan Calugareanu, EVG partner says, "Tokinomo has built a robotic customer engagement platform that collects data directly from the shelf and, at the same time, generates immediate sales results. The benefits are both immediate and long-term."The technology delivers results, the business model is scalable, the team is dedicated and enthusiastic. We have every reason to believe that Tokinomo will cover all continents in just one year."About TokinomoTokinomo is a customer engagement platform that uses technology with a mix of motion, light, and sound to interact with the customers in a playful and memorable manner by instantly bringing the product to life.Tokinomo generates on average 200% increase in sales, according to data gathered from brands and retailers that have used the technology.You can see Tokinomo in action here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yk5a0Ct6WOgContact InformationIonut Vlad / Laurentiu Cluvehello@tokinomo.comhttps://www.tokinomo.com/ Contact Information Tokinomo

