New You Cell Renew, to Alleviate Concerns from Consumers, Has Announced That They do Not Purchase from China or Any Asian Countries

Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, there has been concern about consuming NMN sourced from China which supplies 95% to 97% of NMN produced worldwide, according to Alibaba. New You Cell Renew does not source from China or Asia.

China is not a vendor and New You Cell Renew does not purchase anything from China for use in their products. New You Cell Renew hopes that this announcement will calm concerns from consumers. New You Cell Renew continues to hold all those effected by this China outbreak in their thoughts and prayers while they work to contain this health emergency. Los Angeles, CA, February 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, there has been concern about consuming NMN sourced from China which supplies between 95% - 97% of NMN produced worldwide, according to Alibaba. Due to the deteriorating conditions in China, New You Cell Renew, the manufacturer of NMN products NMN Max and Elite Athlete has made the following announcement.China is not a vendor and New You Cell Renew does not purchase anything from China for use in their products. New You Cell Renew hopes that this announcement will calm concerns from consumers. New You Cell Renew continues to hold all those effected by this China outbreak in their thoughts and prayers while they work to contain this health emergency. Contact Information New You Cell Renew

Deborah Smith

912-571-2560



www.newyoucellrenew.com



