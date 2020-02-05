PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
New You Cell Renew

Press Release

Receive press releases from New You Cell Renew: By Email RSS Feeds:

New You Cell Renew, to Alleviate Concerns from Consumers, Has Announced That They do Not Purchase from China or Any Asian Countries


Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, there has been concern about consuming NMN sourced from China which supplies 95% to 97% of NMN produced worldwide, according to Alibaba. New You Cell Renew does not source from China or Asia.

Los Angeles, CA, February 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, there has been concern about consuming NMN sourced from China which supplies between 95% - 97% of NMN produced worldwide, according to Alibaba. Due to the deteriorating conditions in China, New You Cell Renew, the manufacturer of NMN products NMN Max and Elite Athlete has made the following announcement.

China is not a vendor and New You Cell Renew does not purchase anything from China for use in their products. New You Cell Renew hopes that this announcement will calm concerns from consumers. New You Cell Renew continues to hold all those effected by this China outbreak in their thoughts and prayers while they work to contain this health emergency.
Contact Information
New You Cell Renew
Deborah Smith
912-571-2560
Contact
www.newyoucellrenew.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New You Cell Renew
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help