Grand Opening Announced for Nonprofit Indoor Skatepark in Washougal

Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark officially opens to the community on Saturday, February 8 as the first indoor skateboard park in the SW Washington area.

Washougal, WA, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The grand opening celebration will take place at their 2,700 square foot location at 421 C Street, Suite 5B, in Washougal beginning at 2:00 p.m. and includes a ceremonial ribbon cutting event, followed by food, music, skateboarding competitions, giveaways and auction items. Guest pro skaters are set to attend along with old school punk rock band Bomb Squad playing at 8:00 p.m.

The park founders, John Henriksen and Rochelle Ramos, began construction of the park in December 2019 and have had an overwhelmingly positive outpour of support from residents and business owners.

"We understand that having a safe and positive environment for kids builds self-confidence and we are excited to provide this facility to our community," says Rochelle Ramos.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the goal of Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark is to never turn any skater away...even if they cannot afford the fee to skate. A donation to Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark, no matter the size, will help continue to enhance our programs, offer scholarships to kids and build a future where everyone has the ability to succeed.

In addition to ramps and a minibowl, Lunchmoney has a skate shop stocked with skateboard and scooter equipment for sale and a lounge area with TVs and video games. Future plans include lessons, afterschool programs and park rentals for birthday parties and events.

About Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark

Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the goal of providing a safe and positive indoor skateboard and scooter environment for all ages and abilities to engage in action sports through lessons, mentoring, and afterschool programs while building self-confidence and enriching our local community. More information can be found on their website at www.lunchmoneyskatepark.org.

Contact Information
Lunchmoney Indoor Skatepark
Rochelle Ramos
360-907-5366
www.lunchmoneyskatepark.org

