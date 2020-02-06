Quarter-Turns from EMKA - Simple Latches Through to Keylocks Requiring Just a Quarter-Turn to Operate

Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

EMKA discuss the different types of quarter-turn latches available from them on an ex-stock basis - quick to fit and quick to operate latch locks which suit factory to office, computer room to laboratory where quarter-turns are a simple and low-cost latching and locking system.

Where dual fitment is not appropriate then quarter-turns can be integrated into a multi-point rod locking system for medium-sized enclosures or free standing cabinets. The range also incorporates additional leverage, e.g. in a wing knob or lever design.



Quarter-turns are the ubiquitous door closing workhorse of the enclosure world frequently offering IP65 degrees of sealing – a favourite is the insert lock with a triangular, square or double bar format or one of many others, which offers a variable degree or security dependent on the key design, with good leverage where the key doubles as a handle.



Otherwise the traditional quarter-turn layout is common in T handles and L handles which may or may not include a cylinder key lock for normal levels of security on medium to large enclosures/cabinets – also for access to machine protective cabins etc. Modular quarter-turns from EMKA have been a major benefit to panel builders as they are available with matching cams of varying offset and usually with different body lengths, so enabling a considerable range of door/frame depth to be accommodated.



