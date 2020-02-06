Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HostPapa Press Release

Receive press releases from HostPapa: By Email RSS Feeds: HostPapa Continues Its Growth Strategy with the Acquisition of Canadian Web Hosting Company Mezzohost

Oakville, Canada, February 06, 2020 --(



Founded in 2009 in Canada, Vancouver, Mezzohost positioned itself as a viable alternative for affordable web hosting and online solutions for small and medium businesses with its customer base predominantly based in Canada.



HostPapa identified Mezzohost as a compelling investment opportunity based on its direct experience providing niche web hosting services to the Canadian market. The acquisition further strengthens HostPapa’s brand of managed hosting services in the Canadian market and follows the completed purchases of Lunarpages, PacificHost, and Santa Barbara from late last year.



“Through the acquisition of Mezzohost, we continue our ongoing consolidation in the hosting market, specifically in Canada. This decision is completely aligned with our continuous development of reliable, secure, and scalable hosting solutions, backed by the latest technology and in-house expert customer support team,” said HostPapa CEO, Jamie Opalchuk. “We’re excited to welcome each Mezzohost customer to the HostPapa family and we’d like to let them know that we’ll go above and beyond to help their businesses succeed,” he added.



For Mezzohost’s customers, the acquisition means access to better infrastructure, a wide portfolio of fully-featured hosting packages, backed by top customer service, available 24/7 by phone, email or chat, and powered by renewable green energy. In order to ensure a seamless and hassle-free transition, HostPapa will prioritize upgrading all the newly acquired customers' infrastructure, along with enhancing their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services.



About Mezzohost

Mezzohost is a Canadian web-hosting company based in Vancouver, which was founded in 2009. The company focuses on website security, uptime, and web hosting technical support as the core business foundations. They strive to provide great value and real-person support to each and every web hosting customer.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.ca) based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud-based service provider to small businesses across the globe. HostPapa's commitment is to provide a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every small business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow their business. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multi-lingual customer support provided by the PapaSquad team of experts.



Contact info:

Name: David Mimila

Address: 115 George Street, Suite 511, Oakville, ON, L6J 0A2, Canada

Phone: 905-315-3455, ext. 722

Email: press@hostpapa.com Oakville, Canada, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HostPapa, Inc., a leading Canadian internet company that specializes in providing web hosting solutions and services for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announces the acquisition of the web hosting brand Mezzohost. With this acquisition, HostPapa now serves over 150,000 customers world-wide with domains, web hosting, security, e-mail, and cloud services.Founded in 2009 in Canada, Vancouver, Mezzohost positioned itself as a viable alternative for affordable web hosting and online solutions for small and medium businesses with its customer base predominantly based in Canada.HostPapa identified Mezzohost as a compelling investment opportunity based on its direct experience providing niche web hosting services to the Canadian market. The acquisition further strengthens HostPapa’s brand of managed hosting services in the Canadian market and follows the completed purchases of Lunarpages, PacificHost, and Santa Barbara from late last year.“Through the acquisition of Mezzohost, we continue our ongoing consolidation in the hosting market, specifically in Canada. This decision is completely aligned with our continuous development of reliable, secure, and scalable hosting solutions, backed by the latest technology and in-house expert customer support team,” said HostPapa CEO, Jamie Opalchuk. “We’re excited to welcome each Mezzohost customer to the HostPapa family and we’d like to let them know that we’ll go above and beyond to help their businesses succeed,” he added.For Mezzohost’s customers, the acquisition means access to better infrastructure, a wide portfolio of fully-featured hosting packages, backed by top customer service, available 24/7 by phone, email or chat, and powered by renewable green energy. In order to ensure a seamless and hassle-free transition, HostPapa will prioritize upgrading all the newly acquired customers' infrastructure, along with enhancing their current support coverage and potential portfolio of services.About MezzohostMezzohost is a Canadian web-hosting company based in Vancouver, which was founded in 2009. The company focuses on website security, uptime, and web hosting technical support as the core business foundations. They strive to provide great value and real-person support to each and every web hosting customer.About HostPapaHostPapa (www.hostpapa.ca) based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud-based service provider to small businesses across the globe. HostPapa's commitment is to provide a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every small business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow their business. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multi-lingual customer support provided by the PapaSquad team of experts.Contact info:Name: David MimilaAddress: 115 George Street, Suite 511, Oakville, ON, L6J 0A2, CanadaPhone: 905-315-3455, ext. 722Email: press@hostpapa.com Contact Information HostPapa

Andreea Constantin

905-315-3455



www.hostpapa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HostPapa Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend