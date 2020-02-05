Stevenson Crane Service Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center





With locations in Bolingbrook and South Holland, Illinois, Stevenson Crane will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and Terex legacy products for customers in the northeast Illinois area, including greater Chicago. Stevenson Crane will provide maintenance, repair and parts for Load King products.



”We are very excited to partner with Stevenson to offer after-sales support for our products in this important market,” said John Lukow, Senior Vice President of Load King Cranes. “The depth of experience Stevenson has with operating and maintaining cranes will benefit our customers through accurate diagnostics and on-hand repair parts.”



“We are honored that Load King Cranes selected Stevenson Crane Service as their authorized service center. This is a good fit for us as our utilization experience with the Terex legacy products (Terex truck crane models T 340, T 560-1, & T 780 and Terex Boom Truck models; BT 2047, BT 3870, TM 3851, BT 5092, BT 28106, BT 70100, RS 70100, & Crossover 8000) dates back over 30 years,” stated Bob Stevenson.



Stevenson Crane will provide service to Load King customers who contact them directly in addition to customers contacting Load King’s call center. For more information about Load King crane products and service, please visit www.loadkingmfg.com.



About Load King

For decades Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make us the market leader. Load King is a key part of the Custom Truck One Source family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit Load King’s website: www.loadkingmfg.com.



About Stevenson Crane

