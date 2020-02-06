Dangerous in Cancun ... Bryan Dangerous' Comedy Juggling Show

Press Releases Bryan Dangerous Comedy Juggler Press Release

Bryan Dangerous is an award winning comedy juggler. He is performing for a limited time at several resorts in the Cancun Mexico area for the month of February 2020.

Myrtle Beach, SC, February 06, 2020 --(



Bryan Dangerous comedy juggling show opens up with high energy music that gets the crowd pumped up and ready to laugh. Bryan makes objects like basketballs, hats, swords and guitars take on a life of their own as he whips them through the air, spins them, and balances them on his face.



Then the interactive part of the show takes over as the volunteers pulled from the audience of your guests, colleagues, and co-workers help perform various gags and acts throughout the show. Whether it's a little kid learning to spin a ball on his finger at a Youth Conference, or a group of grown business men dancing to YMCA then being magically balanced on top of each other at an Awards Ceremony, your crowd is always going to remember the time they watched Bryan Dangerous.



Performances of Note

Presidential Debates 2008, NBA, NFL, MLB, WNBA, NCAA, Memphest, Hot Summer Nights Fest, Happy Tiandu International Clown Fest (Hangzhou China), Dixie Stampede, Freestyle Music Park, Hershey Park, Busch Gardens Tampa, Family Kingdom, NASCAR Speedpark, MB Pavilion, Rio Hotel & Casino, Palms Casino, Flamingo Casino, Sunset Station Casino, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Sea Mist Resort, Ringling Bros Circus



Awards & Honors

Myrtle Beach, SC, February 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- If you are traveling to the Cancun, Playa del Carmen, or Tulum Mexico area this February be sure to catch one of Bryan Dangerous's award winning comedy juggling shows.

Bryan Dangerous

843-424-6146



Bryandangerous.com



