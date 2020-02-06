PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Bryan Dangerous Comedy Juggler

Press Release

Receive press releases from Bryan Dangerous Comedy Juggler: By Email RSS Feeds:

Dangerous in Cancun ... Bryan Dangerous' Comedy Juggling Show


Bryan Dangerous is an award winning comedy juggler. He is performing for a limited time at several resorts in the Cancun Mexico area for the month of February 2020.

Myrtle Beach, SC, February 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- If you are traveling to the Cancun, Playa del Carmen, or Tulum Mexico area this February be sure to catch one of Bryan Dangerous's award winning comedy juggling shows.

Bryan Dangerous comedy juggling show opens up with high energy music that gets the crowd pumped up and ready to laugh. Bryan makes objects like basketballs, hats, swords and guitars take on a life of their own as he whips them through the air, spins them, and balances them on his face.

Then the interactive part of the show takes over as the volunteers pulled from the audience of your guests, colleagues, and co-workers help perform various gags and acts throughout the show. Whether it's a little kid learning to spin a ball on his finger at a Youth Conference, or a group of grown business men dancing to YMCA then being magically balanced on top of each other at an Awards Ceremony, your crowd is always going to remember the time they watched Bryan Dangerous.

Performances of Note
Presidential Debates 2008, NBA, NFL, MLB, WNBA, NCAA, Memphest, Hot Summer Nights Fest, Happy Tiandu International Clown Fest (Hangzhou China), Dixie Stampede, Freestyle Music Park, Hershey Park, Busch Gardens Tampa, Family Kingdom, NASCAR Speedpark, MB Pavilion, Rio Hotel & Casino, Palms Casino, Flamingo Casino, Sunset Station Casino, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Sea Mist Resort, Ringling Bros Circus

Awards & Honors
Two Time "Entertainer of the Year" (2008, 2009) , Author of Upcoming Book “From Clown to Corporate,” “World Famous” Ringling Bros. Clown, Maryland Distinguished Scholar in the Arts.
Contact Information
Bryan Dangerous Comedy Juggler
Bryan Dangerous
843-424-6146
Contact
Bryandangerous.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bryan Dangerous Comedy Juggler
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help