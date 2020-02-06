The Safe Center LI Receives $78K Grant from the Long Island Real Estate Group for Expansion

Press Releases The Safe Center LI Press Release

Bethpage, NY, February 06, 2020 --(



The purpose of the grant is to renovate bathrooms used by staff and clients and to complete a 3,000-square-foot facility expansion. "The timing for this grant was perfect for us, in that we've grown tremendously in recent months," said Executive Director Cynthia Scott. "The donation from LIREG will enable us to renovate new office and client service space for our education and transition housing staff. Our Education Department is particularly important because it is the heart of our abuse prevention and response efforts."



The Safe Center, a qualified IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers a broad spectrum of services, including a 24-hour hotline that receives about 6,000 calls a year, crisis intervention, counseling, advocacy and legal support, referrals to other services, and Nassau County's only shelter for domestic violence victims. All programs are provided at no charge.



LIREG is a networking and philanthropic group composed of almost 400 professionals in the real estate industry and allied trades on Long Island. Since its founding in 2004, the organization has contributed more than $1.4 million to numerous real estate-related projects undertaken by charities on Long Island.



