Concertex Expands Offerings with a Lavish New Velvet

A colorful array of luxury – Spectra comes in 36 dreamy hues.

Northvale, NJ, February 06, 2020 --(



The smooth and swanky velvet is oh so soft with its high-density polyester pile. 10% cotton is also added in the ground weft to lend the suppleness and drape of a natural product. Offered in an impressive palette of delicious colorways, Spectra’s color line focuses on rich, fashion forward tones and soft, usable neutrals. The performance upholstery boasts 100,000 double rubs, lending high-traffic spaces elegance with a modish sense of style. Available March 1st with the launch of the spring 2020 Warp collection, Spectra is the solid performance velvet dreams are made of.



About the Company:



