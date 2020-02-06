Go South Coast Goes Electric with BYD ADL Enviro200EV

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, February 06, 2020 --(



The total investment of £1.2 million has been subsidised with £600,000 government funding following a successful submission by Wiltshire Council.



The electric buses, liveried as "electric reds," are now in operation on Park & Ride services for Britford and Petersfinger. Each new vehicle is expected to delivery an annual savings of 32.2 tonnes of CO2 and 15.5 tonnes of NOx when compared to an equivalent diesel-powered vehicle. With 24 seats and an overall 66 passenger capacity, the 10.8-metre BYD ADL Enviro200EV achieves 160 miles on a single charge. Power is delivered through its pure-electric drivetrain comprising 330 kWh electric motor and Iron-Phosphate batteries.



“Together with Wiltshire Council, our team worked incredibly hard to gain government support, under the Low Emission Bus Scheme, for this important initiative,” said Salisbury Reds managing director, Andrew Wickham. “Buses are the perfect solution to improving air quality in our towns and cities. I’m very much looking forward to seeing these three new electric vehicles out-and-about across Salisbury and the surrounding area.”



“Salisbury Reds is typical of an increasing number of forward-thinking operators that are realising the benefits of electric mobility,” said Frank Thorpe, Managing Director at BYD (UK), “BYD can boast proven technology; one that is safe, reliable and capable of returning significant productivity returns – as evidenced by over 200 units now either delivered or on order with operators across the UK, and many thousands across Europe.



Colin Robertson, Chief Executive at ADL, said, “Sustainable, zero emission buses are central to improving air quality and play a key part in tackling the climate emergency. We are pleased to be supporting Salisbury Reds’ objective of zero emissions operation without compromising on efficiency, capacity and passenger comfort.”



About BYD



About BYD

BYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately-owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem – comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage and cutting-edge electrified transportation – has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com. Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



