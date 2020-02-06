Is Too Much Change Changing You? Northeast Ohio Coaching Firm Akins & Associates Publishes Keys for Change Resilience.

Here's a sneak peek at an article on how to weather change well. An interview with the author delivers tips for building change resilience in you and your team.

“The speed of change is reaching an all-time high. But studies show that it is not the amount of change that creates most challenge, it is how we are led through it that can make or break us. If you want to weather change well, strengthen your ability to bounce back.” Even if one is not in a formal position of leadership, Akins notes “You can lead yourself by stewarding your mind and emotions. Change does not have to change us for the worse.”



The article shows how exerting control over small areas and cultivating a culture of care for those around you can make a world of difference. Check out "Five Keys to Building Change Resilience for You and Your Team for information on how to inoculate you and your team against burnout and navigate the change curves that life throws you.



