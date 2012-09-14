PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Fd Machinery Receives Contract for New Tube Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with a coil cart, an in-line coating system, an automated bundler and FD’s patented Robotic Roll Changing system. The size range of the mill is 1.00” to 5.00” OD. The mill will be delivered to a tube producer located in the great lakes region United States and will be operational in the 1st quarter of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - FD Machinery

Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Mines Becoming Smarter and Safer. Jannatec Technologies and VALE SA Come to Agreement to Further Integrate Proximity Detection. Jannatec Technologies works with VALE SA to further implement J.A.W.S (Jannatec Advanced Warning System) proximity detection at three of their Canadian Mines. - June 14, 2019 - Jannatec Technologies

Regatta Universal Exports to Source Rough Marble and Granite Block Regatta Universal Exports started sourcing rough marble and granite blocks, direct from Indian granite and marble quarries, at a high level in different parts of the world. - May 25, 2019 - Regatta Universal Exports

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MDT Software Releases the “Next Generation” of AutoSave with a Decision Support Portal AutoSave version 7.0 features innovative new tools including a portal enabling users to view all activity in the plant through a web interface. The AutoSave Decision Support Portal enable users to view automation device data on workstations, laptops and mobile devices. - May 17, 2019 - MDT Software

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

Process Technology, Inc. Expands Coverage Into Colorado and Wyoming Process Technology, Inc. (PTI) along with Mettler-Toledo Process Analytics, Inc. (MT) announces an expansion of territory within Colorado and Wyoming. - May 01, 2019 - Process Technology, Inc

Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination" The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), according... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions from... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

Garrison Minerals, Colorado Magnesium Hydroxide Supplier, Announces Newly Renovated Website Garrison Minerals is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, featuring in-depth product listings, executive leadership profiles, and an enhanced user experience. Based in Denver, Colorado, the mineral supplier has optimized its digital presence to showcase its diverse portfolio and industry expertise in Magnesium-based compounds and other alkali materials. Businesses, consumers and potential partners can view the website at https://www.garrisonminerals.com. - March 02, 2019 - Garrison Minerals

DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June “The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Axiom Medical Releases “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” Whitepaper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical

DynaGrace Enterprises is Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

New Range of Magnetic Catches Available from FDB Panel Fittings FDB Panel Fittings has introduced a new range of small and powerful magnetic catches from their sales partner Sugatsune. - February 14, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Natalie S. Owen Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Natalie S. Owen of Kanab, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Natalie S. Owen Natalie Owen has over 14 years experience in the construction... - January 30, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Globtec Investment Group Debuts US$300 Million Investment Program to Capitalize Globalization-Ready Businesses in Turkey Globtec Investment Group and a consortium of partner investors have embarked on a broad mandate to invest in suitable Turkish companies, with a focus on the Mechanical Engineering, Mining, and Tourism sectors. The program is designed to assist in the capitalization and development of Turkish companies by expanding their access to international markets and creating global business connections. - January 18, 2019 - Globtec Investment LLC

XinChen Caster Wheels Company Announces Adjustable Leveling Casters Wheels Adjustable leveling casters wheels are mostly used on production line worktables, machines and other equipment which needs to move position sometimes. Leveling casters combine leveling feet and swivel casters. - December 11, 2018 - XinChen Caster Wheels Company

Rubber City Armory Donation to Akron Police Department Replaces Aging Equipment Local SWAT team provided with new tactical rifles to meet the changing demands of specialized police work. - November 19, 2018 - H&M Metals

A New Revolutionary Superconducting Application Which Replaces an Existing Grid by Hai-Hu Wen from Oasis Publishers Almost 100 years after since 1911 when Dutch physicist Heike Onnes discovered that mercury bears an electrical resistance of zero when cooled in liquid helium, superconductors were then finally rolled out for utilization in national electricity grids. Superconductivity has brought into being many thrilling... - November 13, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

General Manager Hired to Oversee TACTIC Division of Laboratory Testing Inc. An experienced manufacturing executive has joined Laboratory Testing Inc. to oversee the ultrasonic testing equipment division called TAC Technical Instrument Corporation (TACTIC). - November 01, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic

Molecular Products Group Announces a New Global Headquarters Colorado-based company, Molecular Products Group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new global headquarters in Louisville Colorado. Open House Molecular Products Group, a world leader in the design and manufacture of life critical devices for the treatment of breathable gases, will hold an... - October 30, 2018 - Molecular Products

Kenya’s Leading Mining Houses and Experts at Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi in November Kenya’s leading mining houses and industry bodies, including Base Titanium, Acacia Mining, Karebe Gold Mining and the Kenya Chamber of Mines, will be represented at the highest level at the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi from 12-13 November. The conference will focus on mining investment... - October 18, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum

Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta­ Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Kenya Mining Forum to Gather Leading Industry Minds in Nairobi in November The mining investment opportunities in Kenya’s counties, case studies from successful mining projects, an update on the gemstone, artisanal and small-scale sector and how new technology can impact mining will be some of the focal points during the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi from 12-13 November. - September 21, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum

Kenya Mining Forum to Focus on Mining Opportunities in Kenya’s Big Four Agenda The third edition of the upcoming Kenya Mining Forum in Nairobi in November will focus strongly on how the mining industry can contribute to the Kenyan Government’s Big Four Agenda, as the mineral industry provides key raw materials for at least three of these four pillars. The Big Four agenda... - September 01, 2018 - Kenya Mining Forum

TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.