Mining & Metals News
Dig in for the latest news on mining and metals, related to the extraction and processing of iron ore and coke coal; precious metals, such as gold, silver, diamond and uranium; as well copper, zinc, nickel and titanium; and non-metallic mineral manufacturing. Discover the latest on business intelligence, innovations, partnerships, products and services for the mining and metals industry.
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June. - May 05, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Africa's Largest Copper and Cobalt Hub, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth
The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining... - March 27, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Registration Opens for the 21st Aluminium China: Driving the Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Into a New Era
Registration is open for ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026, a major Shanghai event uniting five shows and 650+ exhibitors, spotlighting innovation, sustainability and cross-industry solutions in non-ferrous metals. - February 19, 2026 - RX
Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers - February 08, 2026 - Finishing Lab
Visitor Registration Opens for Copper China 2026 - Five Concurrent Trade Shows Unlock New Opportunities Across the Copper Industry
Copper demand is surging as NEVs, AI, and renewable energy expand. Copper China 2026 will showcase new materials, applications, and collaborations across five co-located shows, drawing 650+ exhibitors and 35,000+ visitors. - January 31, 2026 - RX
Hermith GmbH: Strengthening Global Titanium Leadership | 2025 Year in Review
Hermith GmbH presents its key achievements for 2025, showcasing global market expansion, advanced titanium solutions, and strengthened partnerships across major industries. - January 27, 2026 - Hermith GmbH
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement
STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate. - September 26, 2025 - STS Metals
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Microtrace Advances Product Authentication: Protect Revenue, Strengthen Brand Trust, and Enhance Operational Efficiency
Proprietary solutions secure device-consumable ecosystems, protect revenue streams, and deliver measurable business impact for global manufacturers. - September 16, 2025 - Microtrace LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Copper China 2025: A Global Catalyst for Innovation, Collaboration, and Sustainability
From July 9–11, 2025, Shanghai hosted Copper China 2025, drawing 32,466 professionals. The event showcased copper innovations, spark tech forums, and held 114 cross-border meetings to foster global industry partnerships. - August 02, 2025 - RX
20 Years on Aluminum Journey - ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 Concludes with a Vision for the Future
ALUMINIUM CHINA 2025 celebrated its 20th anniversary in Shanghai with 32,466 visitors, 650+ exhibitors, 9 forums, and more. The event featured extensive networking and industry innovation, with the next edition scheduled for July 2026. - July 31, 2025 - RX
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
US Manufacturers Boost Resilience with Sand Casting Sourcing from India
rivexa unveils growing demand from US manufacturers, OEMs, and sourcing leads for India-based sand casting services, driven by supply-chain diversification trends and enhanced verification through its digital platform. - July 07, 2025 - rivexa
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Africa-USA Business Council Hails Progress on Landmark U.S.-DRC Mineral Partnership
The Africa-USA Business Council praised the recent visit of U.S. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos to the Democratic Republic of Congo as a major step in advancing a landmark mineral and security partnership. Initiated by the Council, the collaboration aims to strengthen U.S. supply chains while promoting economic growth and opportunity for the Congolese people. - April 09, 2025 - Africa USA Business Council
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Launches New Website
Bulldog Steel Fabrication, one of the leading metal fabrication facilities in the southeast, is excited to unveil a completely redesigned website. - January 25, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Hermith GmbH: Global Titanium Market Leader: 2024 Highlights & 2025 Goals
Hermith GmbH, a leading global titanium manufacturer, closes 2024 with notable accomplishments, including participation in major exhibitions, production expansion to 8,000 tons, and renewed certifications (EN9100, EN9120, ISO 9001). With new offices in Dublin and Istanbul, Hermith has strengthened its global reach. Looking ahead to 2025, the company aims to explore new markets, enhance its product range, and expand its sales network. - January 08, 2025 - Hermith GmbH
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater... - December 18, 2024 - STS Metals
Lone Star Turbo Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation and Growth
Lone Star Turbo, manufacturers of the most advanced line of Centrifugal Blowers and Compressors, is proud to celebrate a decade of excellence since opening our doors in January 2015. Founded by Andrew Balberg and James Cook, Lone Star Turbo has grown from a small team of two to a thriving company... - December 13, 2024 - Lone Star Turbo
Metal Fabrication and Machining Business Acquired by Elmsley Capital
BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Successfully Guides Byrne Chiarlone LP Through Transaction - December 10, 2024 - BMI Mergers & Acquisitions
Pristine Services Group, an American Company, Along with Its Industry Leading Partners, is Increasing Its Investment in Tajikistan's Mining Sector
Three Industry Leaders Unite to Secure Critical Minerals in Tajikistan In a strategic move to enhance the supply of critical minerals for the United States, three distinguished entrepreneurs - Dennis Cruz of Pristine Services Group, Douglas Craft of Crystal Clear Maintenance, and Chris Martinez of... - November 26, 2024 - Pristine Services Group
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Brown Europe
Brown Europe is a leading European player in its markets, specializing in the production of wires and bars in alloy steels, stainless steels and superalloys, mainly for the manufacturing of fasteners used in aerospace applications. The company operates two facilities in France: one in... - November 13, 2024 - STS Metals
Q-GEMSF Coal Deposit Acquisition
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., coal application approval for 100% of historic, third party 43-101, 80+ million tonne coal deposit in British Columbia plus historic anthracite coal occurrence in Quebec. - November 08, 2024 - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
PozzSource LLC, Formerly Geofortis Minerals LLC, to Develop Natural Pozzolan Resources in Western US
PozzSource is the new name of Geofortis Minerals, a recognized leader in the natural pozzolan concrete industry. Following the recent sale of the Geofortis Utah operations near Salt Lake City to Ash Grove, a CRH Company, Geofortis Minerals has rebranded as Pozzsource LLC. PozzSource will continue... - October 11, 2024 - PozzSource LLC
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Trucent to Showcase Filtration and Separation Technologies at GlassBuild America 2024
Trucent will showcase its cutting-edge QuantumClear filtration system and CentraSep S Series separation system at GlassBuild America, September 30 – October 2, 2024 in Dallas, TX. These technologies revolutionize glass grinding processes, delivering ultra-clean fluid, reducing downtime, and improving efficiency for manufacturers worldwide. Visit Trucent at Booth #50069. - September 26, 2024 - Trucent
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
GoldenCrest Metals Offers $25,000 in Free Silver to Help Americans Shield Wealth in Uncertain Times
GoldenCrest Metals announces a limited-time offer of up to $25,000 in free silver to help Americans protect their wealth in today’s volatile economy. CEO Rich Jacoby emphasizes the importance of gold and silver as reliable safe havens amidst rising inflation and global uncertainties. With a focus on transparency and client-first values, GoldenCrest Metals provides unmatched opportunities for financial growth. Contact GoldenCrest Metals to secure your free silver and strengthen your investment po - September 03, 2024 - GoldenCrest Metals
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum