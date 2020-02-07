Hear H145M Updates from the Hungarian Defence Forces at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Hungarian Defence Forces to brief on H145M updates at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, in Budapest.

Budapest, Hungary, February 07, 2020 --(



With modernisation programmes fundamental across regional defence forces, this will be an important topic of discussion for the upcoming Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference, which will take place on the 20th and 21st May 2020 in Budapest, Hungary.



For interested parties, there is an early bird saving of £200 for bookings made by 28th February. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom2



With that in mind, the topic of the H145M helicopters being delivered to the Hungarian Defence Forces will provide delegates the chance to hear key updates from Brigadier General József Koller, Base Commander, HDF 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base, Hungarian Defence Forces on ‘Transformation of The Hungarian Helicopter Force to a Digitalized Platform’ covering:



• Historical lookback of the HUAF RW capability

• Defence Development Program of HDF

• Challenges of RW technology, training, maintenance and logistic transformation of HUAF



As the only forum focussing on helicopter technology specifically within the Central and Eastern European region, attendees will be able to hear about key defence equipment upgrades, multipurpose helicopter technology, joint force interoperability and more from senior government and military personnel.



The two-day event also includes a wide array of key regional briefings from countries such as: Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Germany and Croatia and more.



For the event details with the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom2



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

20th – 21st May 2020

Budapest, Hungary



Proudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Bell



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



* "Hungary takes delivery of its first two H145Ms" (Airbus: November, 2019) https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2019/11/hungary-takes-delivery-of-its-first-two-h145ms.html



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom2



