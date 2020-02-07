Senior Downsizing Experts Featured on Retire with Purpose Podcast

Press Releases Senior Downsizing Experts Press Release

Arlington, TX, February 07, 2020 --(



The Sullivans discussed how helping their own parents with moves influenced them to focus their business on helping seniors. They talked about some of the unique challenges they help their clients work through as they prepare for a move and why they prefer the term “Rightsizing” when discussing these types of transitions. John and Ingrid also gave tips on how adult children can approach these difficult conversations with their aging parents. They emphasized that the most important thing anyone can do to prepare for the future is to plan ahead.



The full podcast is available on the “Retire with Purpose” website at https://retirewithpurpose.com/podcast/john-ingrid-sullivan/ or by visiting one of the following links:

iTunes: https://apple.co/2Nb2PLr

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3hO8kbIULwLDYVgen52N1V

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=7FzZyWwXbdc&feature=emb_title



You can also download a transcript of the interview on the “Retire with Purpose” website.



For more information about Senior Downsizing Experts, email info@seniordownsizingexperts.com or call 817-330-9235.



Debbie Ford

817-635-1043



www.seniordownsizingexperts.com



