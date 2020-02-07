Tina Torres, The Gratitude Specialist Announces Immediate Availability of "The Gratitude Journal"

“If you purchase or use only one daily journal this year of 2020, make sure it is 'The Gratitude Journal' by Tina Torres. What she has done is combine a positive message, a place for your thoughts and a scripture as a basis to start and continue your day. This will become one of your most valued possessions now and in the seasons of your life to come. Whatever the cost of this book, its value is Priceless,” said, Prof., Rev., Dr. L. Randolph Brooks, Ph.D. Messenger, Author, Mentor, Trainer and Keynote Speaker.



The gratitude journal was Tina’s saving grace for bringing her out of one of the darkest seasons of her life. In one year, Torres lost everything that was true and close to her. She felt as if her life was coming to an end. After a year of gratitude journaling she was able to pull herself out of this dark pit of despair. Torres created this journal in hopes that it will inspire others to recover and heal from whatever life throws at you. Through gratitude, Torres was able to realize her true potential and now she’s sharing this tool with the world.



About Tina Torres

Tina founded The Gratitude Specialist in 2009, to fill a growing need for small business. Torres helps businesses nurture their current client relationships, versus the on-going struggle of finding new clients. She helps entrepreneurs learn the art of gratitude and how to implement it into your business and lifestyle. Tina takes you by the hand and coaches you through to the end through the business of Gratitude. Her workshops have helped hundreds learn the proper follow-up methods to enhance their relationships with clients and potential customers. She loves to help entrepreneurs new to the industry, break into the world of networking. As The Gratitude Specialist, Tina has received many accolades from individuals who have entrusted her with helping them get to the next level. She is a sought after coach and speaker sharing the stage with Bill Walsh, Angel Tuccy, Mark Yusiuk, and many other well-known speakers.



