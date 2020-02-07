ActiveScaler Appoints Suzanne Wang as New Board of Directors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ActiveScaler Inc Press Release

https://www.activescaler.com Milpitas, CA, February 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ActiveScaler board of directors has appointed Ms. Suzanne Wang as new members of the board, effective from Oct 2019."We welcome Ms. Suzanne to our board. She has in-depth industry knowledge in the Asian region with an emphasis on technology strategy, retail, and finance," said Abhay Jain, ActiveScaler founder and CEO. "Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we focus on driving the growth of our business."Ms. Suzanne WangFrom 2017 to 2019, Ms. Wang was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investments of Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co. Ltd and President of Yiguo Hong Kong.She was responsible for managing Yiguo's corporate finance and investments team as well as managing investment portfolio ventures and its overseas IPO preparation. In 2017, Yiguo raised more than USD 300 million in funding from Alibaba.Before Yiguo, Ms. Wang spent 14 years as Vice President of Corporate Development and Investments at leading business-to-business media company Global Sources Ltd (NASDAQ listed since 2000 and privatized in 2017). She led all corporate investments, divestitures, and integrations of portfolio companies. She was instrumental in building the domestic Chinese business.Before Global Sources, Ms. Wang was with investment banks in Hong Kong involved in financial advisory work and private equity investments. Her earliest career highlights include being one of the first mainland China-born sell-side publishing analysts, covering China's B Shares, H Shares, and Red Chip Stocks.She holds an Executive MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She earned a Master of Finance degree with Honor (Beta Gamma Sigma) from Saint Louis University in the United States in 2000. She is a CFA charter holder since 2003.About ActiveScalerActiveScaler is a providing door-to-door multi-modal transport service for the traveler, who want to explore the world with the convenience of technology. Our Managed services also help transport service provided to improve profit margin by automating operations management with contextual analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. ActiveScaler's current board includes its core investors DENSO and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA). DENSO is a leading global automotive components manufacturer and global strategic investor. SCOA, an integrated business enterprise, which has emerged as a major organizer of multinational projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide.Source: ActiveScaler Inc.Media Contact : Paul GulatiEmail: pr@activescaler.comhttps://www.activescaler.com Contact Information ActiveScaler Inc

