With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization announces a Valentine’s Day Village on February 15th, co-sponsored by the Church-sponsored Humanitarian Centers on N. Fort Harrison Avenue in Downtown Clearwater.

The tradition of kids sharing Valentines with one another in class, sometimes to friend and foe alike, began in the 1900s and it became really popular in the 1930s. There were even “mailbox-making kits” to really make it official.



There is no cost to attend the activities including arts and crafts, family games, scavenger hunt and a raffle drawing. Participants can win additional tickets by participating in educational activities in each center. Raffle prizes will be presented at The Way to Happiness at 8:30pm.



“In support of the common sense precepts, ‘Love and Help Children,’ and ‘Honor and Help your Parents’ found in The Way to Happiness, we wanted to sponsor an event that helps create memories and strengthens the family,” said Ivan Batallia, Deputy Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.



To participate in the festivities please RSVP to Mrs. Amber Skjelset, Scientology Information Center at amber@cos.flag.org or 727-467-6966. Activities will begin at 500 Cleveland Street and will continue around the corner to the Centers on North Fort Harrison.



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm, Sun-Wed and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs, and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. All are welcome.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:

