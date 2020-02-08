Altius Technologies Represents Itself at Drives and Controls 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Altius Technologies Press Release

Drives and Controls 2020 is a unique exhibition where visitors can experience a wide array of manufacturing equipment and machinery specific to the automation industry. Altius Technologies will be part of the Expo to learn and discover the crucial technical aspects of the industry. Meet their experts at the exhibition to find out more about products and services.

Farmington Hills, MI, February 08, 2020 --(



Drives and Controls 2020 will present live robotics demonstrations all over again and this time there will be a conference held to discuss the latest trends and technology used in manufacturing. At the event, you will be able to witness a variety of manufacturing units like motors, drives, sensors, invertors, motion controls, gear, brakes, clutches, displays, meters, and more.



This year, Altius Technologies will be participating at the exhibition. “Representatives from our team will be attending the expo and workshops to understand the trends and enhancements in the field of engineering,” says Business Head Iswarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies. The event entry is free of cost and attendees get a unique chance to be part of free technical seminars. All the seminars will be conducted by industry experts who will offer expert insights and advice on manufacturing issues.



“This is a good opportunity for us to not only showcase our offerings but also learn about engineering and manufacturing – two niche areas of our everyday life,” says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.



Altius Technologies offers online B2B digitally integrated solutions that are both innovative and user-friendly. Their specialized services like digital marketing services, eCommerce services, product information management services, product data management services, etc., help customers to create a strong online presence and increase their brand visibility. Altius Technologies offers creative online solutions to increase customer retention and ROI.



Drives and Controls 2020 welcomes key suppliers from automation industry, partners, and industry experts to participate in the event, discuss and debate over important technical topics, design strategies for issues related to manufacturing, network with other industry leaders, and most of all learn about the industry and its trends and technologies. It is an opportunity to discover new aspects of automation and witness new equipment and machinery.



If you wish to meet the experts from Altius Technologies and experience their products and services, then block your calendar now.



Show details:

Drives and Controls 2020

Date: 21 to 23 April 2020

Arun Venkatraman

+1 947-800-8844



https://www.altiussolution.com/



