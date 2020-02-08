PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
FDB Panel Fittings

Press Release

Receive press releases from FDB Panel Fittings: By Email RSS Feeds:

Updated DIRAK Lift-off Corner Hinge Now Available from FDB Panel Fittings


The latest updated version of DIRAK’s lift-off corner hinge for surface mounted doors is available from FDB Panel Fittings. This traditional “bullet” design is aesthetically compatible with general industrial/office cabinet environments and incorporates a Teflon load-bearing washer which provides a reliable, durable, smooth action.

Isleworth, United Kingdom, February 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce the latest updated version of DIRAK’s lift-off corner hinge for surface mounted doors. This traditional “bullet” design is aesthetically compatible with general industrial/office cabinet environments and incorporates a Teflon load-bearing washer which provides a reliable, durable, smooth action.

The size and weight carrying capacity of these hinges suits small wall mount to large free standing enclosures/cabinets when used in pairs or for multiple fitment e.g. three or four may be used per door as needed to accommodate larger doors.

Design of these hinges features fitting by screws from the reverse which aids security – with construction in rugged zinc-die with chrome, black powder coat or self-colour finishes.

Further information on the updated lift-off corner hinge from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/corner. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Find the latest information and news on the FDB blog – www.fdbnews.co.uk.
Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
Contact
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/corner

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FDB Panel Fittings
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help