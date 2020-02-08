Updated DIRAK Lift-off Corner Hinge Now Available from FDB Panel Fittings

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

The latest updated version of DIRAK’s lift-off corner hinge for surface mounted doors is available from FDB Panel Fittings. This traditional “bullet” design is aesthetically compatible with general industrial/office cabinet environments and incorporates a Teflon load-bearing washer which provides a reliable, durable, smooth action.

The size and weight carrying capacity of these hinges suits small wall mount to large free standing enclosures/cabinets when used in pairs or for multiple fitment e.g. three or four may be used per door as needed to accommodate larger doors.



Design of these hinges features fitting by screws from the reverse which aids security – with construction in rugged zinc-die with chrome, black powder coat or self-colour finishes.



Further information on the updated lift-off corner hinge from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/corner. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Find the latest information and news on the FDB blog – www.fdbnews.co.uk. Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616

https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/corner

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/corner



