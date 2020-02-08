Registration Opens for Future Soldier Technology USA 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: The 2nd annual Future Soldier Technology USA conference will take place in Arlington, Virginia, USA, on June 8-10, 2020.

Arlington, VA, February 08, 2020 --(



As the only event dedicated exclusively to dismounted soldier and marine modernization in North America, Future Soldier Technology USA will bring together military leaders and technical experts to address the evolving capability spectrum of dismounted technology of the US Armed Forces.



For interested parties, an early bird discount of $400 for bookings made by February 28 is available online at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/prcom1



Key speakers for 2020:

- Lieutenant Colonel Neil Locke, Commanding Officer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Raymond Corby, Project Manager ISSP, Canadian Armed Forces

- Lieutenant Colonel Sten Allik, Senior Staff Officer/Future Solutions, Estonian Defence Forces

- Colonel Joel Babbitt, Program Executive Officer, AT&L, SOF Warrior, United States Special

- Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM Maneuver and Precision Targeting, US Army

- Mr Christopher Woodburn, Deputy Maneuver Branch, Fires and Maneuver Integration, US Marine Corps Systems Command



Highlights for 2020:

- The only event in North America focused solely on dismounted Soldier and Marine equipment modernization

- Delegates can hear the latest developments from innovative and cutting-edge soldier modernization projects including Soldier Warrior, Nett Warrior, IVAS, Marine Expeditionary Rifle Squad and many others

- Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with the senior program managers and the very cutting edge of soldier technology providers from industry



Building on the success of last year, the 2020 conference will feature some exciting new updates:



1. Situational Awareness Focus Day on the 8th June



The pre-conference focus day will discuss the developments being made that will allow the dismounted soldier to gather, understand and utilize the growing amount of data available to create a more complete operating picture.



Key speakers include:

- Colonel Garth Winterle, Project Manager, PM Tactical Radios, US Army

- Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM, Soldier Maneuver and Precision Targeting, PEO Soldier, US Army

- Lieutenant Colonel Vince Morris, PDM Ground Soldier Systems, PEO Soldier, US Army



2. A special focus on Soldier Lethality and Weapons Systems



The agenda is heavily focused on the technological developments that will serve to enhance soldier lethality. Programs like the Next Generation Squad Weapon and Adaptive Squad Architecture (ASA) are key components to this being discussed.



Key speakers include:

- Brigadier General Anthony Potts, Commanding General PEO Soldier, US Army

- Colonel John Cochran, Acting Director of the Secretary of Defence Close Combat Lethality Task Force, Department of Defense

- Colonel Elliot Caggins, Project Manager Soldier Weapons, PEO Soldier, US Army

- Colonel Kurt Thompson, Deputy Director, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, Army Futures Command



The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is now available to download, please visit http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/prcom1



Future Soldier Technology USA 2020

Conference: 9-10 June 2020

Focus Day: 8 June 2020

Arlington, Virginia, USA



Should you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/prcom1



