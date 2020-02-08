Psychological Associates Create The Q4 Edge

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

For more information, call (314) 725-7771. St. Louis, MO, February 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, recently introduced its new blended-learning leadership development solution The Q4 Edge. Created for individuals who manage others, the program targets those who are new to management or work in various capacities including team leads, project managers and customer service managers.The Q4 Edge, which builds on more than 60 years of PA’s leadership development, was designed for a new generation of managers. The program consists of four online learning modules followed by a one-day in-person workshop. The e-learning portion combines a variety of tasks — videos, readings, quizzes, polls and discussion boards — plus a Q4 Toolkit that highlights key learning points to achieve success. Participants practice their new skills at the one-day facilitated workshop where they receive feedback on how to achieve and maintain effective leadership behaviors.“This new program takes an individually customized approach and teaches each participant how to become the most collaborative leader possible,” said Psychological Associates’ president Clay Hildebrand. “The flexibility of online learning ultimately culminates in a face-to-face participant practice where insightful feedback is provided by program peers and colleagues.”Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, MO.For more information, call (314) 725-7771. Contact Information Psychological Associates

