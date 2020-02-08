Press Releases Junior Achievement of North Florida Press Release

Receive press releases from Junior Achievement of North Florida: By Email RSS Feeds: Junior Achievement of North Florida Named a Chick-Fil-A True Inspiration Award Winner

The community voted for the nonprofit to win the regional award.

Jacksonville, FL, February 08, 2020 --(



“We are so thankful for the community who took the time to vote for us and we are also thankful to the Chick-fil-A Foundation for this wonderful opportunity,” said Tiffany Mackey Guthrie, director of development for JA of North Florida. “The money we have received from the foundation will be used to teach our JA My Way program to hundreds of students from ages 12 to 18 to help prepare them for the workforce.”



JA of North Florida was one of five organizations that were in the running for the award in the Southeast region and received a $20,000 grant from the foundation. The program the grant will support is part of the JA Work and Career Readiness Pathway which is designed to help students acquire the skills and mindset needed to be financially capable and ready for the workforce. It will benefit students from low to moderate-income, Title 1 schools and those associated with partnering nonprofit organizations.



The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to help nonprofit organizations that serve children and youth in the fields of education, youth homelessness and poverty, or economic empowerment. It honors Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy who was dedicated to inspiring the unlimited potential in children. Each year, the Chick-fil-A Foundation chooses 22 community organizations to honor and celebrate with the True Inspiration Awards. JA of North Florida will be honored along with the other recipients at the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s annual event in May.



About Junior Achievement of North Florida

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Junior Achievement of North Florida has been operating in Jacksonville since 1963 and includes a satellite office in Tallahassee. Through an innovative partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, Junior Achievement of North Florida helps young people connect with relevant learning and the importance of staying in school. This collaboration resulted in 62,355 students reached during the 2018-2019 school year. To learn more about Junior Achievement of North Florida, visit www.janfl.org. Jacksonville, FL, February 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Junior Achievement of North Florida is a winner in the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s 2020 True Inspiration Awards. The nonprofit organization was named a regional finalist in September and asked the community to help them win a grant from the foundation by voting on Chick-fil-A’s mobile app. The votes have been counted and JA of North Florida was named as one of the 22 recipients of this year’s award.“We are so thankful for the community who took the time to vote for us and we are also thankful to the Chick-fil-A Foundation for this wonderful opportunity,” said Tiffany Mackey Guthrie, director of development for JA of North Florida. “The money we have received from the foundation will be used to teach our JA My Way program to hundreds of students from ages 12 to 18 to help prepare them for the workforce.”JA of North Florida was one of five organizations that were in the running for the award in the Southeast region and received a $20,000 grant from the foundation. The program the grant will support is part of the JA Work and Career Readiness Pathway which is designed to help students acquire the skills and mindset needed to be financially capable and ready for the workforce. It will benefit students from low to moderate-income, Title 1 schools and those associated with partnering nonprofit organizations.The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to help nonprofit organizations that serve children and youth in the fields of education, youth homelessness and poverty, or economic empowerment. It honors Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy who was dedicated to inspiring the unlimited potential in children. Each year, the Chick-fil-A Foundation chooses 22 community organizations to honor and celebrate with the True Inspiration Awards. JA of North Florida will be honored along with the other recipients at the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s annual event in May.About Junior Achievement of North FloridaJunior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Junior Achievement of North Florida has been operating in Jacksonville since 1963 and includes a satellite office in Tallahassee. Through an innovative partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, Junior Achievement of North Florida helps young people connect with relevant learning and the importance of staying in school. This collaboration resulted in 62,355 students reached during the 2018-2019 school year. To learn more about Junior Achievement of North Florida, visit www.janfl.org. Contact Information Junior Achievement of North Florida

Kelly White

904-398-9944



www.janfl.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Junior Achievement of North Florida