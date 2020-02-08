Apex Officer Training Center Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Apex Officer Press Release

Apex Officer is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of the Apex Officer Training Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas, NV, February 08, 2020 --(



The Apex Officer facility will be the first of its kind in the Las Vegas valley to provide crisis intervention and de-escalation training to first responders, law enforcement, and defense agencies. Learn more about Apex Officer Training Center: https://www.apexofficer.com/las-vegas



In a recent interview with Chase N. Dittmer, CEO and co-founder of Apex Officer states, “The escalating threats to citizens and police officers alike are prompting law enforcement agencies throughout the country to search for an innovative, and realistic training solution. Unlike other outdated and costly training simulators, we are proud that Apex Officer provides a truly immersive, fully integrated and a real virtual reality experience.”



The Apex Officer training scenarios are based on real-life incidents that officers face daily. The simulator was professionally produced with content developed with the assistance of police officers throughout the states. The simulation tests a trainee’s critical thinking skills, weapons skills under pressure, and psychological responses to the stresses that they will face in the field. The scenarios branch out to thousands of directions, which results in increased number of training points and the outcome determined by the officer himself. After each training session, the trainer reviews each officer’s response and de-briefs on what they felt, saw and heard, and why and how they reacted. Scenarios can be repeated to practice skillsets and review alternative responses.



Multiple law enforcement agencies across the country have implemented the Apex Officer simulator into their training and the overwhelming positive response speaks for itself. In addition to being cost effective, the Apex Officer simulator allows the training sergeant to show how they have adequately trained their officers through the simulator. By having full control of the simulator, the trainer can place the officer in high stress situations that the trainee has to de-escalate without drawing their weapon.



“Our main focus is on safety. We want everyone to come home to their families safely. I grew up in a law enforcement family and as a child I was always scared that they weren’t going to make it home,” said Chase Dittmer. “If you take out your firearm and you pull that trigger, you can’t take that bullet back. There isn’t a restart button in real life. However, if you pull out your firearm and you’re able to talk them down and de-escalate the situation, you can always put your firearm away. We want the suspects, the victims, and our law enforcement officers to make it home safely. Apex Officer training provides that preparation.”



Apex Officer will provide private tours to law enforcement agencies of their new training facility prior to the grand opening. Contact info@apexofficer.com to schedule a private tour or for more information.



About Apex Officer:

Carey Rhodes

530-746-8733



https://apexofficer.com



