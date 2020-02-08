Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FanFood, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from FanFood, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: FanFood Selected to Exhibit at the 2020 Startup Grind Global Conference

Chicago Food, Beverage Tech Startup Selected to Exhibit at 2020 Startup Grind Global Conference.

Chicago, IL, February 08, 2020 --(



Founded in 2015, FanFood has developed a mobile concession ordering and management platform that allows users to order food and drinks directly from their seats at sports and live entertainment venues. The company has worked with more than 50 venues nationwide, from Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina to South Warrenville High School in Wheaton, Ill. FanFood plans to expand to at least 500 venues in 2020, with the goal of becoming an integrated tech solution for on-demand F&B experiences at sports and live entertainment venues.



Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community connecting more than 2,000,000 entrepreneurs in over 600 chapters. Startup Grind nurtures startup ecosystems in more than 125 countries through events, media, and partnerships with organizations like Google for Startups.



The 2020 Startup Grind Global Conference is the most important event of startups, tech leaders, and big brands at the forefront of innovation. The conference spans two days with 10 stages, more than 100 sessions, and 10,000 attendees. It will take place February 11-12, 2020 in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.startupgrind.com.



For more information on FanFood, visit www.fanfoodapp.com or download the app to your phone. Available for both iOS and Android.



About FanFood



FanFood, Inc. (www.fanfoodapp.com) is an integrated tech solution for on-demand F&B experiences at live event and hospitality venues. The FanFood app allows fans to order concession food from their seats and receive their orders via express pickup or in-seat delivery at their favorite events. We partner with live event venues nationwide to help take pressure off long concession lines, increase sales and increase the overall fan experience. To find out more about FanFood, call (872) 256-0283 or email info@fanfoodapp.com



About Startup Grind



Startup Grind is the largest independent startup community, actively educating, inspiring, and connecting 3,500,000 founders in more than 600 chapters globally. Founded in Silicon Valley, we nurture startup ecosystems in 125+ countries through events, media, and partnerships with organizations such as Google for Startups. Our local monthly events feature successful local founders, innovators, educators and investors who share lessons learned on the road to building great companies. Startup Grind also hosts two flagship conferences annually — the Global Conference and Europe Conference. To date, Startup Grind has helped millions of entrepreneurs find mentorship, connect to partners and hires, pursue funding, and reach new users. Learn more at StartupGrind.com.



FanFood Media Contact:

Isabella Jiao

isabella@fanfoodapp.com

Isabella Jiao

224-307-0202



www.fanfoodapp.com



