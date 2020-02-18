Press Releases Basia's Pickles, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Basia's Pickles, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Small Gourmet Business, Basia’s Pickles, Launches Big Flavors at Texas Central Market Stores

Texas Business Releases New Products with Specialty Food Chain Owned by HEB

Hutto, TX, February 18, 2020 --(



“We are very excited to bring these new products to our Central Market customers,” says Basia’s Pickles Owner Barbara H. Marynowski. “The outpouring of love and support from our local base has been tremendous and we are deeply grateful. We truly have the best customers! These flavors are inspired by both our Polish family roots and our love for Texas!”



Basia’s Pickles originally hit Central Market shelves in May of 2019 and were also selected as a Top 20 Finalist by Central Market’s parent company, HEB, in their Quest for Texas’ Best contest that same year. HEB was named America's number one favorite grocery store in 2020.



Basia’s Pickles started out as a gift from the heart for family and friends. The pickles became an instant hit and the brand was officially launched in 2017, featuring the "secret" ingredient - lots of LOVE.



Basia’s Pickles believes delicious food is a blessing to be shared. A portion of all proceeds benefits the Central Texas Food Bank and other non-profits around the country.



More information can be found on the company website at https://basiaspickles.com Hutto, TX, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Basia’s Pickles, known for their flagship Homestyle product, has launched two new varieties of pickles, Old World Garlic Dill and Texas Heat, at all Central Market stores.“We are very excited to bring these new products to our Central Market customers,” says Basia’s Pickles Owner Barbara H. Marynowski. “The outpouring of love and support from our local base has been tremendous and we are deeply grateful. We truly have the best customers! These flavors are inspired by both our Polish family roots and our love for Texas!”Basia’s Pickles originally hit Central Market shelves in May of 2019 and were also selected as a Top 20 Finalist by Central Market’s parent company, HEB, in their Quest for Texas’ Best contest that same year. HEB was named America's number one favorite grocery store in 2020.Basia’s Pickles started out as a gift from the heart for family and friends. The pickles became an instant hit and the brand was officially launched in 2017, featuring the "secret" ingredient - lots of LOVE.Basia’s Pickles believes delicious food is a blessing to be shared. A portion of all proceeds benefits the Central Texas Food Bank and other non-profits around the country.More information can be found on the company website at https://basiaspickles.com Contact Information Basia's Pickles, LLC

Barbara Marynowski

248-318-4924



basiaspickles.com

https://basiaspickles.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Basia's Pickles, LLC