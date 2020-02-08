Alexa Stephenson, Esq., Joins Kahana & Feld LLP as an Attorney with Its Business, Employment, and Construction Litigation Teams

Press Releases Kahana & Feld Press Release

Irvine, CA, February 08, 2020 --(



“Ms. Stephenson is a skilled and dedicated attorney who has a track record of excellence and accomplishment,” said Amir Kahana, Founding Partner of Kahana & Feld. “She has excelled in all aspects of her career and is actively involved in her professional and personal communities. She exemplifies the upstanding, outstanding, and understanding character we value at Kahana & Feld.”



Ms. Stephenson is a business savvy attorney who has helped clients navigate the financial regulatory environment. She graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a degree in Political Science. She received her JD from the Dale E. Fowler School of Law at Chapman University where she demonstrated academical excellence. At Chapman she was an Editor for the Law Review, President of the Chapman Women Lawyers Association, and a committed participant in the school’s pro bono legal program. Prior to joining Kahana & Feld, she was an associate at Geraci Law Firm in Irvine, CA.



Ms. Stephenson is a diehard Angels fan, enjoys traveling to historical sites in Europe, reading and attending paint night with friends.



About Kahana & Feld LLP



Carl Katz

949-812-4781



kahanafeld.com



