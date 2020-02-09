CrowdReviews Partnered with Insurance Nexus Announce: Expert Industry Advisory Board Announced for Auto Insurance USA Conference Chicago, April 16-17, 2020

Expert Industry Advisory Board Announced for Auto Insurance USA Conference Chicago, April 16-17, 2020 Insurance Nexus by Reuters Events is proud to announce the appointment of an expert industry advisory board which will assist them in advising, shaping and contributing to the agenda and program for the inaugural Auto Insurance USA 2020 conference in Chicago, April 16-17, 2020.

We proudly announce our Auto Insurance USA Advisory Board:



· Stephen Applebaum, Managing Partner, Insurance Solutions Group, (Chairman)

· Graham Proud, Head of Connected Auto Research, Insurance Nexus by Reuters Events

· Pete Frey, Commercial Telematics Director, Nationwide

· Sanjeev Mirle, Managing Director, Automotive & Mobility Strategic Partnerships, Liberty Mutual Insurance

· Terry Fortner, Vice President Insurance Sales and Marketing, LKQ Corporation

· Dave Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain/Strategy/Procurement, Caliber Collision

· James Spears, Founder, Spears Consulting Group, LLC

· Mary Mahoney, Vice President of Global Insurance Replacement Division, Enterprise Holdings Inc.

· Scott Trost, Vice President, Account Management, CCC Information Services



250+ industry executives will be joining Auto Insurance USA (April 16-17, Chicago) from Personal and Commercial Lines, product, claims and innovation. Uniquely, this event will be focused at the intersection of the new auto ecosystem and will welcome OEMs and leading supply chain experts to the conversation. The top 30 carriers and the most impactful OEMs are already involved. Don’t miss this opportunity to cement your future, going beyond the insurance policy to ensure your customers’ safety and lifelong loyalty.



