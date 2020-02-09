

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Erin Houck-Toll Named Chair of Henderson Franklin's Business & Tax Department





“It is my pleasure to turn over the reins to Erin Houck-Toll. Since her arrival at Henderson Franklin, she has exemplified the traits of a lawyer’s lawyer, unquestionable integrity, superb technical ability, creative problem solving and an unparalleled work ethic,” shares Guy Whitesman who served as department chair for nearly three decades.



As a Florida Bar Board Certified Health Law specialist, Houck-Toll works with physician groups and medical professionals to help them navigate complex laws and regulations. She is also a Florida Bar Board Certified Tax expert and represents individuals, businesses, and tax exempt organizations before the IRS, Florida Department of Revenue, and United States Tax Court. Houck-Toll has been honored throughout her legal career, including being named as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 (2012) and a “Top Lawyer” in health care by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2018-2019).



Houck-Toll also serves as Chair of the Florida Bar Tax Certification and President of the Board of Directors for Special Equestrians, Inc. She received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University (B.A., 1999); her law degree from Tulane University (J.D., cum laude, 2004); and, her L.L.M. (Taxation) from the University of Florida (2005). Houck-Toll may be reached at erin.houck-toll@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1296.



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information Houck-Toll or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Fort Myers, FL, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Erin Houck-Toll has been named Chair of its Business & Tax Department. The Department is comprised of multiple practice groups, including: General Counsel Services, Health Care, Intellectual Property and Mergers & Acquisitions.“It is my pleasure to turn over the reins to Erin Houck-Toll. Since her arrival at Henderson Franklin, she has exemplified the traits of a lawyer’s lawyer, unquestionable integrity, superb technical ability, creative problem solving and an unparalleled work ethic,” shares Guy Whitesman who served as department chair for nearly three decades.As a Florida Bar Board Certified Health Law specialist, Houck-Toll works with physician groups and medical professionals to help them navigate complex laws and regulations. She is also a Florida Bar Board Certified Tax expert and represents individuals, businesses, and tax exempt organizations before the IRS, Florida Department of Revenue, and United States Tax Court. Houck-Toll has been honored throughout her legal career, including being named as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 (2012) and a “Top Lawyer” in health care by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2018-2019).Houck-Toll also serves as Chair of the Florida Bar Tax Certification and President of the Board of Directors for Special Equestrians, Inc. She received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University (B.A., 1999); her law degree from Tulane University (J.D., cum laude, 2004); and, her L.L.M. (Taxation) from the University of Florida (2005). Houck-Toll may be reached at erin.houck-toll@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1296.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information Houck-Toll or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.