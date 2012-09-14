Press Releases Autism Fitness Press Release

Receive press releases from Autism Fitness: By Email RSS Feeds: Autism Fitness Founder Eric Chessen Speaks at Tedx Talk

Catch Autism Fitness' very own Eric Chessen speaking at Tedx Talks Feb 22nd at 1pm EST with the theme: 20/20 Vision. To register for Tedx Talk https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/35748.

Hickam AFB, HI, February 09, 2020 --(



Rearranging the Wheel; Meaningful Fitness for the Autism and Special Needs Population



Founder of Autism Fitness, Creator of the Physical, Adaptive, and Cognitive (PAC) Profile Method, and lead trainer for the Autism Fitness Certification, Eric is also the Co-Founder of equipment company Stronger than U. He spent 15+ years as an independent contractor working with the Johns Hopkins Neurology department and understands the requirements on a global scale; how to develop appropriate, effective, lifelong fitness programs for those with developmental disabilities. Parents, caregivers, and professionals in the Hickam community and beyond connect with the tremendous need for programs that enhance physical well-being and independence. Empowering a community, anywhere, through fitness enhances a of myriad life skills.



To register for Tedx Talk https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/35748. Hickam AFB, HI, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Eric ChessenRearranging the Wheel; Meaningful Fitness for the Autism and Special Needs PopulationFounder of Autism Fitness, Creator of the Physical, Adaptive, and Cognitive (PAC) Profile Method, and lead trainer for the Autism Fitness Certification, Eric is also the Co-Founder of equipment company Stronger than U. He spent 15+ years as an independent contractor working with the Johns Hopkins Neurology department and understands the requirements on a global scale; how to develop appropriate, effective, lifelong fitness programs for those with developmental disabilities. Parents, caregivers, and professionals in the Hickam community and beyond connect with the tremendous need for programs that enhance physical well-being and independence. Empowering a community, anywhere, through fitness enhances a of myriad life skills.To register for Tedx Talk https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/35748. Contact Information Autism Fitness

Eric Chessen

929-260-0686



www.autismfitness.com

To register for Tedx Talk https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/35748



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Autism Fitness