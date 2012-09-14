Autism Fitness Founder Eric Chessen Speaks at Tedx Talk

Hickam AFB, HI, February 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Eric Chessen
Rearranging the Wheel; Meaningful Fitness for the Autism and Special Needs Population
Founder of Autism Fitness, Creator of the Physical, Adaptive, and Cognitive (PAC) Profile Method, and lead trainer for the Autism Fitness Certification, Eric is also the Co-Founder of equipment company Stronger than U. He spent 15+ years as an independent contractor working with the Johns Hopkins Neurology department and understands the requirements on a global scale; how to develop appropriate, effective, lifelong fitness programs for those with developmental disabilities. Parents, caregivers, and professionals in the Hickam community and beyond connect with the tremendous need for programs that enhance physical well-being and independence. Empowering a community, anywhere, through fitness enhances a of myriad life skills.
To register for Tedx Talk https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/35748.