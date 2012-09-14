PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Autism Fitness

Press Release

Autism Fitness Founder Eric Chessen Speaks at Tedx Talk


Catch Autism Fitness' very own Eric Chessen speaking at Tedx Talks Feb 22nd at 1pm EST with the theme: 20/20 Vision. To register for Tedx Talk https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/35748.

Hickam AFB, HI, February 09, 2020

Rearranging the Wheel; Meaningful Fitness for the Autism and Special Needs Population

Founder of Autism Fitness, Creator of the Physical, Adaptive, and Cognitive (PAC) Profile Method, and lead trainer for the Autism Fitness Certification, Eric is also the Co-Founder of equipment company Stronger than U. He spent 15+ years as an independent contractor working with the Johns Hopkins Neurology department and understands the requirements on a global scale; how to develop appropriate, effective, lifelong fitness programs for those with developmental disabilities. Parents, caregivers, and professionals in the Hickam community and beyond connect with the tremendous need for programs that enhance physical well-being and independence. Empowering a community, anywhere, through fitness enhances a of myriad life skills.

Contact Information
Autism Fitness
Eric Chessen
929-260-0686
Contact
www.autismfitness.com
