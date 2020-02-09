Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Announces Launch of New Product: Genoplan

Press Releases Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences Press Release

A most advanced genetic testing service to be introduced to The Gulf Region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 09, 2020 --(



Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences is a medical diagnostic services company based in Dubai, established in 2005 and has been at the forefront of Diagnostic healthcare in the region. The company was established to bring a paradigm shift in the diagnostic industry throughout the MENA region through pioneering technologies and excellent customer service.



Genoplan is an ISO accredited product that analyses 700,000 markers through a simple saliva sample. A detailed analysis of one’s DNA can identify the genetic information that make you who you are through this technology. The test report can help you discover more about your health, traits and any predisposition and provides a comprehensive 460+ personalized report.



"Since our inception, it's been our mission to ensure more targeted approaches to deliver high accuracy, affordable and rapid medical and health testing," said Dr. Faruq Badiuddin, Managing Director. "The Genoplan test will provide a full overview of the clients health and well-being detailed in a wide-ranging report that's focused purely on them. It gives details of your genetic predisposition to 26 Cancers, over 100 Metabolic, Circulatory and Mental disorders, your variable response to commonly used drugs, and many more genetic traits including those influencing your fitness and nutrition. We've worked diligently to ensure that our exclusive laboratory collaboration for the GCC region is another step towards that continued focus. We're excited to continue with a new and exciting service that complements our product portfolio and effectively meets the needs of both clients' and partners."

Contact Information
Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences

Thomas Butler

00971 4 325 5730



www.easternbiotech.com



