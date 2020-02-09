Lee Spring Offer Oil and Gas Industries Specialist Springs in Nickel and Cobalt Alloys

Press Releases Lee Spring Ltd. Press Release

Lee Spring have a world reputation for ex-stock springs and for custom spring solutions. Now for the Oil and Gas industries Lee Spring can offer high performance exotic nickel or cobalt alloy custom solutions.

Wokingham, United Kingdom, February 09, 2020 --(



These are appropriate in conditions that would excessively stress normal steels – consequently nickel alloys such as Inconel 600, X-750 and 718, also Nimonic 90, Hastelloy® C-276 and Monel 400 or K-500 are used. Parallel cobalt alloys include Elgiloy and MP35N.



These exotic alloys are oxidation/corrosion resistant in high temperature, high pressure environments where their high cost can be justified since quite simply nothing else will do.



Achievement of high performance characteristics equates to hard won expertise in handling and machining processes which Lee Spring has gained through extensive experience in high performing industries.



Lee Spring, supported by custom manufacturing within the UK, can offer customer support to the Oil and Gas exploration/production industries worldwide using these advanced but technically different materials – other alloys for less arduous specialist duty include Stainless 17-7 and 316, Phosphor Bronze and Beryllium Copper.



Christopher Petts

0118 978 1800



https://www.leespring.co.uk/uk_index.asp



