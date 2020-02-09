PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic

Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Now Offers Vasectomy Services


Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic expands its reproductive health care services to now include vasectomy services.

Elmsford, NY, February 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP) is proud to announce it now offers vasectomy services at its White Plains and Smithtown health centers. Men who know they don’t want to have children or who already have the number of children they desire are deciding vasectomies are best for them.

Vasectomies are highly safe, effective, and less invasive than female sterilization. PPHP offers the no-scalpel vasectomy which lowers the risk of infection and other complications, and generally take less time to heal.

PPHP is a leader in reproductive health care services offering several different forms of birth control including oral contraceptives, intrauterine devices (IUD), implants, shots, and condoms. Vasectomies are a permanent birth control option for those who decide that is best for them.

“Birth control is a two-way street, and we know there are men who want this procedure,” said Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer for PPHP. “Adding vasectomies to our services will help us meet a need in the community and help empower individuals to determine their own sexual health and reproductive futures.”

To learn more about PPHP’s vasectomy services, visit www.pphp.org or call (800) 230-PLAN.
Contact Information
Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic
Tricia Fleming
914-467-7329
Contact
www.pphp.org

