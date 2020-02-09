Kelley Kronenberg Announces the Addition of Alison F. Smith to Fort Lauderdale Office

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Fort Lauderdale, FL, February 09, 2020 --(



Smith has significant experience handling all aspects of employment and labor law including conducting training and employee investigations, engaging in collective bargaining with various unions and providing advice and counsel to private and public entities regarding existing and emerging laws such as the ADA, Florida Civil Rights Act, ADEA, FMLA, FLSA and others.



“Her extensive experience in employment and labor law complement our existing offerings and will help us provide another level of service for our clients,” said Michael Fichtel, Kelley Kronenberg’s CEO and Principle Partner.



In addition to her extensive experience, Smith has five reported cases in Florida’s Third and Fourth District Court of Appeals. She continues to be an educator on major topics of her practice as a speaker and presenter at several municipal and labor and employment seminars throughout the state.



She is heavily involved in the South Florida legal community as an active member of the Nova Southeastern University Board of Governors and Keiser University’s Criminal Justice Advisory Board, and Secretary for the Broward County Bar Association. Smith was also a past chair of Legal Aid Service of Broward County and Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida, Inc., and past President of the Caribbean Bar Association.



Smith earned her Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University Law School where she graduated magna cum laude. She earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology with a minor in Legal Studies from Nova Southeastern University where she graduated summa cum laude. She is admitted to practice law in Florida and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit.



About Kelley Kronenberg

