PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Keep Irving Beautiful

Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds:

Keep Irving Beautiful Hosts Volunteer Opportunity at Emerge 2020 Conference Volunteers from Religious Conference Management Association Craft No-Sew Blankets


Irving, TX, February 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) hosted a volunteer opportunity during the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA) Feb. 4 at the Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.

During the RCMA Emerge 2020 conference, KIB partnered with the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau to assist volunteers in making no-sew blankets for Irving organizations. The 24 member volunteer group worked a total of 60 hours and made 16 blankets.

After the blankets were finished, KIB delivered the blankets to Brighter Tomorrows, Irving Cares, Irving Independent School District’s Teenage Pregnant and Parenting Services Program, and the Texas Center for Proton Therapy. The material for the blankets was provided by ICVB.

“Keep Irving Beautiful is proud to have been chosen to participate at this event,” said KIB Board Member and Faith Groups Co-Chair Rachel Moon. “We are grateful to the volunteer group who worked with KIB. They really made a positive impact to the community during their time here.”

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact Information
Keep Irving Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
Contact
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help