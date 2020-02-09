Keep Irving Beautiful Hosts Volunteer Opportunity at Emerge 2020 Conference Volunteers from Religious Conference Management Association Craft No-Sew Blankets

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, February 09, 2020 --(



During the RCMA Emerge 2020 conference, KIB partnered with the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau to assist volunteers in making no-sew blankets for Irving organizations. The 24 member volunteer group worked a total of 60 hours and made 16 blankets.



After the blankets were finished, KIB delivered the blankets to Brighter Tomorrows, Irving Cares, Irving Independent School District’s Teenage Pregnant and Parenting Services Program, and the Texas Center for Proton Therapy. The material for the blankets was provided by ICVB.



“Keep Irving Beautiful is proud to have been chosen to participate at this event,” said KIB Board Member and Faith Groups Co-Chair Rachel Moon. “We are grateful to the volunteer group who worked with KIB. They really made a positive impact to the community during their time here.”



Irving, TX, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) hosted a volunteer opportunity during the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA) Feb. 4 at the Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd.

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



