Kevin Pauza, MD, Developer of the Disceel® Procedure to be Faculty at AAOM Interventional Spine Regenerative Workshop

Dr. Kevin Pauza, who developed the natural injectable biologic Discseel® Procedure will be a faculty member at this year's American Academy / Association of Orthopedic Medicine Interventional Spine Regenerative Workshop. The workshop will be held in Denver, Colorado on February 16 and 17, 2020.This is a cutting edge and comprehensive workshop that will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements related to spine treatment from leaders within their respective fields. Dr. Pauza will be presenting the Discseel Procedure, injecting contrast into the spine disc to identify disc tears, then simultaneously injecting Fibrin into the disc to seal torn and damaged discs.Dr. Pauza was motivated to develop the Discseel Procedure after helping hundreds of patients who failed to experience relief after spine surgery. This led him to realize that current methods needed to be updated, in order for him to provide patients with a better treatment option. He now treats patients with the Discseel Procedure, which promotes disc tissue to grow and seal discs within the lumbar and cervical spine.About Dr. Kevin Pauza: Dr. Kevin Pauza began his career in medicine over 30 years ago, and specializes in disc biologics and interventional spine. He is licensed in Florida, New York, and Texas. He earned his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University and furthered his training with a Surgical and Medical Internship at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He continued his specialty training at the University of Pennsylvania, followed by an Interventional Spine Fellowship. In addition to this, he heads international committees responsible for establishing standards and educating surgical and non-surgical physicians.About the American Academy / Association of Orthopedic Medicine ("AAOM"):The non-profit organization, American Academy / Association of Orthopedic Medicine ("AAOM") was founded in 1983 and is the prime regenerative medicine organization in the United States and world. The AAOM includes international medical leaders in regenerative medicine with various backgrounds that are dedicated to helping patients through regenerative medicine around the world.AAOM Contact:719-232-4084aaom@aaomed.org

Carrie Wright

903-593-2222



drkevinpauza.com



