Denver Women Rise Up to Support Local Non-Profits for Valentine’s Day

Denver, CO, February 09, 2020 --(



Bae Day will feature cocktails and hard seltzer sponsored by KEEL Vodka, non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by Gruvi, a coffee bar sponsored by Kataluma Chai, light bites generously donated by The Brunch Board, Ty's Treats and Wander & Graze, custom GRL PWRD t-shirts, and loads of giveaways including Bae Day mugs from Ship Sunshine.



In addition to food and drinks, there will be business hosted activities including the Annual Speed Meet hosted by The Matchstick Collective, by-the-minute massages, "Hand Jobs" - deep moisturizing hand treatments, Mini-manicures and accent nails, a brow bar, an eye bar/lip bar, on-site hair styling (braids & curls), CBD topical experiences, a confidence-building booth, BFF activities, DIY-solo activities, and much more.



Co-creator, Lauren Cecilia Mims of Currently Colorado, says, "As women’s community leaders, we love throwing exciting experiential events that go deeper than the usual mixer. Bae Day was born out of a desire to pamper our guests while connecting them with local businesses and like-minded women. It’s a celebration of sisterhood, self-love, and charity."



Bae Day is powered by GRL PWRD Events in partnership with Bad Bettie Project and Colorado Girl Gang, founded by Chelsea Blankenship. This year's event will be benefiting the non-profit host, Bad Bettie Project, as well as The Blue Bench.



The Blue Bench (formerly RAAP) is metro Denver’s only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and support center. Since their founding in 1983, they have worked tirelessly to eliminate sexual assault and diminish the impact it has on individuals, their loved ones and their community.



Bad Bettie Project is a non-profit established for fostering friendships and building a better community between incredible and amazing women. They currently have locations in Colorado, Maryland and New York.



This event is hosted by GRL PWRD Events, a collaborative collective of women leaders devoted to fostering friendship. All attendees must be 21+, ID's will be checked at the door. This is a private event, no tickets will be for sale at the door. For more information, visit the event page online at https://www.facebook.com/events/482509799370567.



