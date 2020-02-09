Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Redcat RC Press Release

Receive press releases from Redcat RC: By Email RSS Feeds: Redcat Releases the Kaiju, 1:8 Scale RTR 4WD, 6S, Monster Truck

Redcat releases the Kaiju, a high quality 1:8 scale RTR monster truck.

Phoenix, AZ, February 09, 2020 --(



The Kaiju uses the popular T-style battery connectors. The adjustable battery tray, with inner dimensions of 145.5mm long, 47.8mm wide and 56mm high, is what makes multiple battery configurations possible.



Hobbywing’s powerful 150A Brushless ESC and 4-pole 4268 2100Kv brushless motor provide power to the Kaiju. This 6S power system is both waterproof and dust-proof, and features low voltage cutoff, as well as overheating protection.



The massive power handling capabilities of the Kaiju requires some additional stability control. Redcat said the solution was obvious; an adjustable wheelie bar. This allows the driver to decide how wild the Kaiju wheelies are. Lowering the 4-position adjustable wheelie bar keeps the Kaiju’s front tires closer to the ground, though if you're hard on the throttle, expect the front treads to leave the ground. The Kaiju is incredibly powerful.



The Kaiju sits on four very aggressive monster truck tires that were designed for tearing through soil, as well as for high speed performance. Redcat claims the aggressive tread pattern will find traction on many surfaces, both firm and loose. The tire’s low profile sidewall design offers stability, traction, control and excellent power delivery.



Redcat said the Kaiju would be uncontrollable with only two differentials and that the vehicle would keep launching itself over backwards from all its power. Redcat’s solution was to use a center differential, for a total of three oil-filled gear differentials. Even with a center differential, the Kaiju is still very capable of doing standing back flips and wheelies, but the driver now has the necessary control to perform impressive maneuvers with this monster.



All that power requires strength and lasting durability, and Redcat has certainly succeeded. Steel CVA drive shafts with captured joints, steel internal differential gears, 17mm aluminum hex hubs, rubber sealed ball bearings, sealed drivetrain and extra durable plastics are some of the performance and durability components standard on the Kaiju.



Redcat says the plastic formula used on the Kaiju is one of the best they’ve ever had. It has just the right amount of flex, is incredibly strong and impact resistant. Not only are the plastics strong, the engineering of the plastic parts is exceptional. Redcat has even added high strength captive ball ends to the steering and suspension links. Damping is provided by four aluminum threaded body oil-filled coil-over shocks. The suspension is completely adjustable and tunable for most driving styles and conditions.



The Kaiju was designed to be a high performance monster truck, with incredible power, speed and handling capabilities. The Kaiju looks aggressive and is super durable. The retro styling of the beautiful polycarbonate body, coupled with its aggressive stance, gives the Kaiju an amazing look and feel.



The Kaiju’s beautiful paint and a realistic decal set really make this truck stand out. The Kaiju even includes little luxuries like body clip lanyards that will help ensure your time is spent ripping through the dirt with the Kaiju’s aggressive tires, instead of shuffling through it, searching for lost body clips.



The Kaiju also includes a realistic looking and durable front bumper, with D-ring shackles and clear LED lights. Two red LEDs illuminate the rear of the Kaiju. This is one amazing looking monster truck.



Specifications:

1:8 Scale KAIJU: Fully Assembled Monster Truck

ESC: Hobbywing 150A Brushless ESC (4S - 6S LIPO Ready)

Motor: 4268 2100kv 4-pole Brushless Motor

Servo: 25Kg High Torque, Digital, Coreless, Metal Gears

Radio: 2.4GHz radio system

Drive System: 4-Wheel-Drive, Sealed Drivetrain

Differentials: Three Oil-Filled Gear Differentials

Drive Shafts: Steel CVA Drive Shafts with Captive Joint

Suspension: 4-Wheel Independent Suspension

Shocks: Aluminum Threaded Body Coil-Over Shocks

Adjustable Wheelie Bar

Front LEDs: Clear

Rear LEDs: Red

Battery Compartment: 145.5mm long, 47.8mm wide, 56mm high. Adjustable to Fit Single or Dual Battery Packs

Battery (not included): Uses (2x) 3S LIPOs, (1x) 6S LIPO, (2x) 2S LIPOs, or (1x) 4S LIPO



Needed to complete:

Battery & Charger

AA Batteries for Transmitter



The Redcat Experience

Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.



Follow Redcat on:

Redcatracing.com

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

https://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing Phoenix, AZ, February 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Redcat’s new 1:8 scale monster truck, the Kaiju, features a 6S ready ESC and will accept single or double LIPO batteries. The Kaiju can handle a single 6S LIPO or double 3S LIPO batteries. If you prefer to run 4S through the Kaiju, you’ll be happy to know it is also capable of running a single 4S LIPO or double 2S LIPO batteries.The Kaiju uses the popular T-style battery connectors. The adjustable battery tray, with inner dimensions of 145.5mm long, 47.8mm wide and 56mm high, is what makes multiple battery configurations possible.Hobbywing’s powerful 150A Brushless ESC and 4-pole 4268 2100Kv brushless motor provide power to the Kaiju. This 6S power system is both waterproof and dust-proof, and features low voltage cutoff, as well as overheating protection.The massive power handling capabilities of the Kaiju requires some additional stability control. Redcat said the solution was obvious; an adjustable wheelie bar. This allows the driver to decide how wild the Kaiju wheelies are. Lowering the 4-position adjustable wheelie bar keeps the Kaiju’s front tires closer to the ground, though if you're hard on the throttle, expect the front treads to leave the ground. The Kaiju is incredibly powerful.The Kaiju sits on four very aggressive monster truck tires that were designed for tearing through soil, as well as for high speed performance. Redcat claims the aggressive tread pattern will find traction on many surfaces, both firm and loose. The tire’s low profile sidewall design offers stability, traction, control and excellent power delivery.Redcat said the Kaiju would be uncontrollable with only two differentials and that the vehicle would keep launching itself over backwards from all its power. Redcat’s solution was to use a center differential, for a total of three oil-filled gear differentials. Even with a center differential, the Kaiju is still very capable of doing standing back flips and wheelies, but the driver now has the necessary control to perform impressive maneuvers with this monster.All that power requires strength and lasting durability, and Redcat has certainly succeeded. Steel CVA drive shafts with captured joints, steel internal differential gears, 17mm aluminum hex hubs, rubber sealed ball bearings, sealed drivetrain and extra durable plastics are some of the performance and durability components standard on the Kaiju.Redcat says the plastic formula used on the Kaiju is one of the best they’ve ever had. It has just the right amount of flex, is incredibly strong and impact resistant. Not only are the plastics strong, the engineering of the plastic parts is exceptional. Redcat has even added high strength captive ball ends to the steering and suspension links. Damping is provided by four aluminum threaded body oil-filled coil-over shocks. The suspension is completely adjustable and tunable for most driving styles and conditions.The Kaiju was designed to be a high performance monster truck, with incredible power, speed and handling capabilities. The Kaiju looks aggressive and is super durable. The retro styling of the beautiful polycarbonate body, coupled with its aggressive stance, gives the Kaiju an amazing look and feel.The Kaiju’s beautiful paint and a realistic decal set really make this truck stand out. The Kaiju even includes little luxuries like body clip lanyards that will help ensure your time is spent ripping through the dirt with the Kaiju’s aggressive tires, instead of shuffling through it, searching for lost body clips.The Kaiju also includes a realistic looking and durable front bumper, with D-ring shackles and clear LED lights. Two red LEDs illuminate the rear of the Kaiju. This is one amazing looking monster truck.Specifications:1:8 Scale KAIJU: Fully Assembled Monster TruckESC: Hobbywing 150A Brushless ESC (4S - 6S LIPO Ready)Motor: 4268 2100kv 4-pole Brushless MotorServo: 25Kg High Torque, Digital, Coreless, Metal GearsRadio: 2.4GHz radio systemDrive System: 4-Wheel-Drive, Sealed DrivetrainDifferentials: Three Oil-Filled Gear DifferentialsDrive Shafts: Steel CVA Drive Shafts with Captive JointSuspension: 4-Wheel Independent SuspensionShocks: Aluminum Threaded Body Coil-Over ShocksAdjustable Wheelie BarFront LEDs: ClearRear LEDs: RedBattery Compartment: 145.5mm long, 47.8mm wide, 56mm high. Adjustable to Fit Single or Dual Battery PacksBattery (not included): Uses (2x) 3S LIPOs, (1x) 6S LIPO, (2x) 2S LIPOs, or (1x) 4S LIPONeeded to complete:Battery & ChargerAA Batteries for TransmitterThe Redcat ExperienceRedcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.Follow Redcat on:Redcatracing.comfacebook.com/RedcatRacingyoutube.com/user/RedcatRacingtwitter.com/RedcatRacinglinkedin.com/company/redcat-racinghttps://www.pinterest.com/redcatracing Contact Information Redcat RC

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Redcat RC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend