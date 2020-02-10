Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bayer Public Relations Press Release

Receive press releases from Bayer Public Relations: By Email RSS Feeds: H.O.S.T. Summit + Social - Hospitality. Operations. Services. Technology. New NYC-Based Conference Presented by All in the Industry.

New York, NY, February 10, 2020 --(



Presented by All in the Industry®, a new media and production company, H.O.S.T. – Hospitality. OPperations. Services. Technology, featured leaders in the hospitality and culinary space, who were all past guests on Bayer’s popular, weekly podcast on Heritage Radio Network, in informative panels and one-on-one interviews, creating a forum for the exchange of ideas, innovation and networking opportunities. Over 250 attendees took part in the full-day of programming centered around the overall theme “All In,” including the following panels and speakers:



The Making Of A Deal: A Real Estate Aproach To Hospitality

Panelists:

Keith Durst, Principal & Founder, FOC (Episode #50)

Graceanne Jordan, Hospitality, Partnerships & Investments, Milstein Companies (Episode #26)

Jasmine Moy, Founder, Jasmine Moy Law P.C. (Episode #224)



Moderator:

Kathleen Squires, Food & Travel Writer; Columnist, The Wall Street Journal; Co-Producer, James Beard: America’s First Foodie (Episode #44)



Restaurants & Risks: An Industry Perspective

Panelists:

JJ Johnson, Chef-Founder, FieldTrip (Episode #130)

Didier Elena, Executive Director of Food Quality & Culture, Hogsalt Hospitality (Episode #53)

Alison Arth, Founder & Principal, Salt & Roe (Episode #209)



Moderator:

Jeff Gordinier, Food & Drinks Editor, Esquire (Episodes #198/#223)



Changing Neighborhoods, Changing Needs - Brooklyn And Beyond

Alice Cheng, Founder & CEO, Culinary Agents (Episode #59)

Sean Feeney, Co-Founder, Grovehouse; Owner, Lilia & Misi (Episode #223)

Brandon Hoy, Co-Owner, Roberta’s (Episode #184)



Moderator:

Marie Elena Martinez, Founder, Meets NYC; Co-Founder, New Worlder (Episode #103)



Past, Present & Future Of Restaurants: Lessons From A Legendary Restauranteur

Shari Bayer, Founder, Bayer Public Relations; Host & Producer, All in the Industry; Founder, H.O.S.T. SUMMIT + SOCIAL, in Conversation with Drew Nieporent, Founder, Myriad Restaurant Group (Episode #176)



Behind The Design: A Collabaration Between Front- And Back-Of-House

Glen Coben, Founder & President, Glen & Co Architecture (Episode #5) in Conversation with Jimi Yui, Founding Partner, YuiDesign (Episode #127)



Branding In The Digital Age

Panelists:

Erik Bruner-Yang, Chef/Owner of Foreign National (Maketto, Brothers And Sisters, Spoken English, Shopkeepers, ABC Pony, Hometown Newsstand) (Episode #173)

Melanie Dunea, Photographer, Author & Project Queen (Episode #131)

Krystle Mobayeni, Co-Founder & CEO, BentoBox (Episode #10)

Jen Pelka, Founder & Owner, The Riddler (SF & NYC) / Founder, Magnum PR (Episode #236)



Moderator:

Dana Cowin, Chief Brand Advisor, Dig Food Group; Host, Speaking Broadly (Episode 129)



Industry News Discussion: The State Of Our Hospitality Business

Panelists:

Aaron Arizpe, Principal, Pocketfork LLC (Episode #53)

Lori Balter, CEO of Balter Sales Company (Episode #239)

Rita Jammet, Chief Bubble Officer, La Caravelle Champagne (Episode #32)

Mark Rosati, Culinary Director, Shake Shack (Episode #204)



Moderator:

Salvatore Rizzo, Owner & Director, De Gustibus Cooking School (Episode #15)



Keynote Address: What It Takes To Be “All In”

Shari Bayer, Founder, Bayer Public Relations; Host & Producer, All in the Industry; Founder, H.O.S.T. SUMMIT + SOCIAL (All Episodes)



H.O.S.T. showcased outstanding food and drink throughout the day, including a grand buffet provided by Breads Bakery, Du’s Donuts and Coffee, and Ora King Salmon, paired with Afficionado Coffee; delectable sweets from Caffè Panna, and savory bites by La Palapa Cocina Mexicana, Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. and The Meatball Shop at the energetic closing reception. Guests sipped on specialty cocktails from Woodford Reserve and Our/New York Vodka, along with La Caravelle Champagne, Curious Elixirs, and more.



In addition, many attendees joined in a special “Curated Conversations” Luncheon at Andrew Carmellini’s Southern Italian restaurant, Leuca, at The William Vale, allowing for additional time to dine with conference speakers and discuss specific, hospitality-related topics.



“It was such a rewarding experience to bring my All in the Industry show to life and gather our industry together for important conversations led by our hospitality leaders,” explains Bayer, who also gave the conference’s keynote address. “We can’t wait to do it again next year!”



H.O.S.T.’s all women production team included Event Producer Marissa Ain of Plate + Decanter (Episode #62), and design services by Carla Siegel of Agentsie (Episode #48), plus, Helen Baldus, Erica Feiler, Tabatha Goloborodko (Episode #221), Beth Schiff (Episode #92) and Lizz Spano.



For more information, visit allintheindustry.com and follow @allindustry #hostsummitsocial #host2020. New York, NY, February 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Monday, January 27, 2020 at The William Vale (111 North 12th Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY 11249), hospitality professionals came together for H.O.S.T. SUMMIT + SOCIAL, an all-day, inspirational, interactive and educational conference focusing on its dynamic industry. At this inaugural event, Host/Producer Shari Bayer, Founder of Bayer Public Relations, brought her All in the Industry podcast to life in a new live format, bringing behind-the-scenes talent in hospitality to the forefront.Presented by All in the Industry®, a new media and production company, H.O.S.T. – Hospitality. OPperations. Services. Technology, featured leaders in the hospitality and culinary space, who were all past guests on Bayer’s popular, weekly podcast on Heritage Radio Network, in informative panels and one-on-one interviews, creating a forum for the exchange of ideas, innovation and networking opportunities. Over 250 attendees took part in the full-day of programming centered around the overall theme “All In,” including the following panels and speakers:The Making Of A Deal: A Real Estate Aproach To HospitalityPanelists:Keith Durst, Principal & Founder, FOC (Episode #50)Graceanne Jordan, Hospitality, Partnerships & Investments, Milstein Companies (Episode #26)Jasmine Moy, Founder, Jasmine Moy Law P.C. (Episode #224)Moderator:Kathleen Squires, Food & Travel Writer; Columnist, The Wall Street Journal; Co-Producer, James Beard: America’s First Foodie (Episode #44)Restaurants & Risks: An Industry PerspectivePanelists:JJ Johnson, Chef-Founder, FieldTrip (Episode #130)Didier Elena, Executive Director of Food Quality & Culture, Hogsalt Hospitality (Episode #53)Alison Arth, Founder & Principal, Salt & Roe (Episode #209)Moderator:Jeff Gordinier, Food & Drinks Editor, Esquire (Episodes #198/#223)Changing Neighborhoods, Changing Needs - Brooklyn And BeyondAlice Cheng, Founder & CEO, Culinary Agents (Episode #59)Sean Feeney, Co-Founder, Grovehouse; Owner, Lilia & Misi (Episode #223)Brandon Hoy, Co-Owner, Roberta’s (Episode #184)Moderator:Marie Elena Martinez, Founder, Meets NYC; Co-Founder, New Worlder (Episode #103)Past, Present & Future Of Restaurants: Lessons From A Legendary RestauranteurShari Bayer, Founder, Bayer Public Relations; Host & Producer, All in the Industry; Founder, H.O.S.T. SUMMIT + SOCIAL, in Conversation with Drew Nieporent, Founder, Myriad Restaurant Group (Episode #176)Behind The Design: A Collabaration Between Front- And Back-Of-HouseGlen Coben, Founder & President, Glen & Co Architecture (Episode #5) in Conversation with Jimi Yui, Founding Partner, YuiDesign (Episode #127)Branding In The Digital AgePanelists:Erik Bruner-Yang, Chef/Owner of Foreign National (Maketto, Brothers And Sisters, Spoken English, Shopkeepers, ABC Pony, Hometown Newsstand) (Episode #173)Melanie Dunea, Photographer, Author & Project Queen (Episode #131)Krystle Mobayeni, Co-Founder & CEO, BentoBox (Episode #10)Jen Pelka, Founder & Owner, The Riddler (SF & NYC) / Founder, Magnum PR (Episode #236)Moderator:Dana Cowin, Chief Brand Advisor, Dig Food Group; Host, Speaking Broadly (Episode 129)Industry News Discussion: The State Of Our Hospitality BusinessPanelists:Aaron Arizpe, Principal, Pocketfork LLC (Episode #53)Lori Balter, CEO of Balter Sales Company (Episode #239)Rita Jammet, Chief Bubble Officer, La Caravelle Champagne (Episode #32)Mark Rosati, Culinary Director, Shake Shack (Episode #204)Moderator:Salvatore Rizzo, Owner & Director, De Gustibus Cooking School (Episode #15)Keynote Address: What It Takes To Be “All In”Shari Bayer, Founder, Bayer Public Relations; Host & Producer, All in the Industry; Founder, H.O.S.T. SUMMIT + SOCIAL (All Episodes)H.O.S.T. showcased outstanding food and drink throughout the day, including a grand buffet provided by Breads Bakery, Du’s Donuts and Coffee, and Ora King Salmon, paired with Afficionado Coffee; delectable sweets from Caffè Panna, and savory bites by La Palapa Cocina Mexicana, Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. and The Meatball Shop at the energetic closing reception. Guests sipped on specialty cocktails from Woodford Reserve and Our/New York Vodka, along with La Caravelle Champagne, Curious Elixirs, and more.In addition, many attendees joined in a special “Curated Conversations” Luncheon at Andrew Carmellini’s Southern Italian restaurant, Leuca, at The William Vale, allowing for additional time to dine with conference speakers and discuss specific, hospitality-related topics.“It was such a rewarding experience to bring my All in the Industry show to life and gather our industry together for important conversations led by our hospitality leaders,” explains Bayer, who also gave the conference’s keynote address. “We can’t wait to do it again next year!”H.O.S.T.’s all women production team included Event Producer Marissa Ain of Plate + Decanter (Episode #62), and design services by Carla Siegel of Agentsie (Episode #48), plus, Helen Baldus, Erica Feiler, Tabatha Goloborodko (Episode #221), Beth Schiff (Episode #92) and Lizz Spano.For more information, visit allintheindustry.com and follow @allindustry #hostsummitsocial #host2020. Contact Information Bayer Public Relations

Shari Bayer

212-245-1880



www.bayerpublicrelations.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bayer Public Relations Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend