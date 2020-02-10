Altius Technologies Ready to Attend the Big Show Muscat 2020

Altius Technologies has a range of innovative digitally integrated B2B solutions. Their experts will be showcasing the products at the upcoming Big Show Muscat 2020. The 3-day event will be gathering experts from the real estate industry and other related fields.

Farmington Hills, MI, February 10, 2020 --(



Oman real estate is a market worth $202 billion, and this 3-day event allows interested prospects to seek new business opportunities within the market. Apart from commercial and residential projects, companies can promote themselves across several other sectors such as, water, energy, oil and gas, transportation, healthcare, hospitality, and infrastructure.



“Altius Technologies is always willing to explore the upcoming markets seeking innovative business ideas. We strongly believe that interacting with industry experts helps to keep us updated with the new market developments,” says Business Head Iswarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



With more than 11000 highly qualified buyers present at the event, it is a great opportunity for companies to showcase their product offerings. “Online B2B services help companies to create a strong presence online, and Altius Technologies has a variety of innovative products for the interested. We are excited to be showcasing our offerings at the event,” says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.



Altius Technologies offers a wide array of innovative online B2B services that can be easily digitally integrated. Some of our services include, Product Information Management Services, Product Data Management Services, eCommerce Services, Digital Marketing Services, etc. We analyze the business requirements and suggest suitable solutions that are easy to implement and offer effective results within a short span.



If you wish to witness our product offerings and interact with our experts, this is your chance. Register for free for the Big Show Muscat 2020. The event details are mentioned below.



Event Details

The Big Show Muscat

Date: 30th March to 1st April 2020

Venue: Hall 3, 4, and 5, Oman Convention & Exhibition Center, Oman

